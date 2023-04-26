From dress codes to equality, Phil Jackson is exactly what we thought he was | NBA

I remember the NBA collective bargaining in 2005, during which I was a member of the executive committee of the players’ union. The talks took place the day after Malice at the Palace, and Commissioner David Stern and the league were in the throes of a crisis. They wanted to introduce a dress codea much-maligned policy whose unspoken goal was to make black players less of a threat to white season ticket holders and viewers who generated much of the league’s revenue.

I’ve been wearing my baggy clothes since high school. It was just my style. Phil Jackson, who had won six titles with Michael Jordan as Chicago Bulls head coach and three more with the Los Angeles Lakers, had a different opinion, however.

Players have dressed in prison for the past five or six years. Everything that’s going on is like gangsters, thug stuff. It’s time. It was time to do it, he told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune when introducing the dress code.

Jackson, who was then the Lakers head coach, had no problem echoing the sentiments usually heard on Fox News, stereotyping an entire generation of young black men. That’s when I knew exactly what Jackson thought of us.

It’s no surprise, then, that Jackson said last week that he lost interest in the NBA because it was too political. He seemed particularly angered by the leagues’ support for the Black Lives Matter movement after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

[The NBA] even had slogans on the floor and on the baseline. He was trying to satisfy an audience or bring a certain audience into the game, jackson said on a recent episode of the music producer Rick Rubin Podcast. They did not know that it put off the others. People want to see sport as non-political. Politics stays out of the game. It doesn’t need to be there.

He added: They had things on their backs like Justice. And a funny thing happened like: Justice just went to the basket and Equal Opportunity knocked him down. Some of my grandchildren thought it was quite fun to play these names; I couldn’t watch this.

The NBA was responding not just to Floyd’s murder, but to a summer that saw 26-year-old Breonna Taylor killed by Louisville police in her own home, and Jacob Blake shot dead in front of his children by officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. And these are only the most publicized cases.

The entire country was in turmoil as protests took place across the United States. People of all races, colors, nationalities and cultures made their voices heard. And NBA players weren’t on the sidelines but actively participating in this movement.

However, that apparently didn’t sit well with Jackson too much. It was especially odd coming from a man who was happy to praise his adherence to Buddhist teachings, peace and progressive views.

The things on their backs that Jackson was referring to were slogans such as justice, equal opportunity, voting and peace. Shouldn’t they be up his alley, given his alleged forward thinking? Doesn’t peace for all include black people?

How is it possible that someone who made his fortune from the skills of black players such as Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Shaquille ONeal and Kobe Bryant is being triggered by athletes saying their lives matter? Is Jackson really so disgusted he can’t watch basketball, even as social activism in the league has faded since its peak in 2020?

This raises the question of whether Jackson ever viewed the lives of the black athletes he coached as having any significance outside of an NBA court. Or were they just, as journalist William Rhoden wrote, $40 million slaves to him? Men who are not respected for their opinions, their minds or their intellect. Men who shouldn’t have the nerve to say black people should be treated equally with people who look like Jackson.

What Jackson calls politics wasn’t really politics at all. It was just a request for equality.

He wasn’t just disrespectful to the players. He insulted the countless family members of victims of police brutality. They appreciate athletes using their voices and platforms to raise awareness for loved ones killed at the hands of the police.

It was a sentiment shared by Emerald Garner, daughter of Eric Garner, in find my voicea book we wrote together.

NBA players as a whole supported my family after my father died choked to death by the NYPD. At the time, every time I turned on the television, I only saw people justifying his murder and saying why my father deserved to die, she writes.

When NBA players put Black Lives Matter on the front of their jerseys, it wasn’t promoting an organization, they were using their awesome platforms to take a stand and say our lives matter. That my father’s life mattered. That George Floyd’s life mattered. That Breonna Taylor’s life mattered. It meant so much to us, the affected family members. I will always be grateful to the NBA and all the athletes who have supported us.

Hopefully Jackson can share this message with his grandchildren, so they no longer find it amusing that NBA athletes have the courage to take a stand against racism and police brutality and stand up for justice and equality.