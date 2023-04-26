Men’s Golf Just Short of Title at SEC Championships – The Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt’s men’s golf team traveled to St. Simons Island, Georgia to compete in the SEC Championships April 19-23. The event took place on the Seaside par 70 course at Sea Island Golf Club. Gordon SargentWilliam Moll, Cole Sherwood, Reid Davenport and Matthew Riedel were the starters for this tournament.

After three grueling days of strokeplay, in which the Commodores tied for fourth place overall, Vanderbilt moved on to the matchplay portion of the tournament. The team defeated Alabama in the quarterfinals and narrowly beat Tennessee in the semifinals. Vanderbilt found himself in the Finals again against Florida on Sunday and in contention for a third straight SEC title.

However, the hat-trick was not to be. With a heartbreaking loss on the 18th hole, the Commodores returned to Nashville empty-handed.

The first three days of the tournament consisted of stroke play to determine the top eight teams (out of 14) that would advance to match play. The Commodores played well all three days, cementing themselves easily in matchplay. Vanderbilt shot a collective -8 with a total of 832 shots, tying for fourth place.

Sargent led the team, shooting -5 to finish in fifth place. He shot rounds of 68, 69 and 68 to give him his tenth top 10 this season.

Moll also finished in the top 10 after shooting -4 over the three days. Similar to Sargent, Moll shot under par all three days with rounds of 69, 68 and 69, tying him for sixth place.

Sherwood shot rounds of 68, 73 and 70 to finish at +1 and tied for 28th. Likewise, Davenport shot 71 in the three rounds to finish tied for 38th.

Riedel struggled in the strokeplay game, finishing at +5 and tied for 47th.

There are definitely some things we will need to do better to keep improving, but it was a good start and we’re excited for this new opportunity,” head coach Scott Limbaugh said after round three.

After those early rounds, the real battle for the SEC title began: the matchplay part. Although strokeplay rounds are important for ranking and crowning an individual champion, as long as the team finishes in the top 8, they successfully enter the matchplay bracket. Especially for a team like Vanderbilt, which is brimming with talent and not lacking in confidence, rankings don’t matter as much.

In the quarterfinals, Vanderbilt played Alabama. The team prevailed against the Crimson Tide, winning 4-1 in games.

Moll shook things up for the Commodores, easily winning their game 5&4. It was a dominating performance, as Moll kept his foot on the gas for the entire game.

The next three matches all took place on the 18th hole. Sherwood narrowly lost on the last hole; however, Riedel won his match against JP Cave. This put the Commodores up 2-1 and needed one more win to advance to the semifinals.

The final victory came from Davenport on the 18th hole. Davenport trailed his birdie putt on his final hole just inches for par while his opponent Thomas Ponder missed his short putt for a birdie. Vanderbilt narrowly clinched a spot in the semifinals.

Next, Tennessee, the tournament’s No. 1 seed after a dominant performance during strokeplay. Tennessee Caleb Surratt had won the individual title in those rounds the day before.

However, that didn’t seem to phase the Commodores as they successfully beat the Volunteers 3.5-1.5 in games.

Davenport was the hero of this rivalry match, hitting a four-foot putt for par on the first extra hole to secure the Vanderbilts’ place in the final.

The triplet dream was still alive.

Sargent won his match 4&2, and things were never in doubt as he took control of the match early. Riedel lost their match 4&3.

Sherwood won their game on the 18th green to give Vanderbilt a 2-1 lead, meaning the Commodores needed just one more win to advance to the Finals.

It was up to Moll and Davenport to secure the end point. Davenport buried a putt on the 18th hole to extend the match to additional holes. Likewise, Molls’ opponent birdied the unlikely 18th green to extend the game as well. Vanderbilt still had the advantage as they only had to win one of the two games, while Tennessee needed to win both.

Davenport and his opponent pushed the ball into the rough, leaving difficult second shots in the green. Davenport’s opponent played first, finishing 10 yards from the green. Davenport played second and hooked the ball to the left of the green, leaving a tough chip to save par.

With an excellent chip shot from a few feet away, Davenport was in good position to at least even the holeshot. With a missed putt from his opponent, he cashed in his short putt for par to triumph against the rival team.

The final was set. Florida vs. Vanderbilt, the same final game as the SEC Championship in 2022. With coverage on the SEC Network starting at 7:00 a.m. CDT, Vanderbilt golf fans huddled around their TVs to catch a glimpse of team No. 1 of the country.

Riedel lost their game 5&4 early, giving the Gators a 1-0 lead. However, Moll’s stellar play led to a 5&3 win to tie. His win was made even sweeter with an eagle hole on the par-4 14th.

Sherwood lost their match 5&4.

It was up to Sargent and Davenport to win the remaining two games. Sargent fought back after being 3 through 10 holes to tie his match before the 18th hole. Likewise, Davenports game was tied at 18.

Davenport missed a six-footer on the 18th green to lose their game, giving Florida the win.

These games are hard to win and you have to be ready to go all out and sometimes you still can’t get it, head coach Scott Limbaugh said. I’m super proud of the fight we showed and the character our guys played with.

Vanderbilt will now wait to see where he goes for NCAA Regionals in May.

The guys will have time off and then we’ll start preparing for the NCAA tournament, Limbaugh said. How the team progresses from today will say a lot about the leadership of this team.

NCAA Regionals will run May 15-17, with the top five teams from each regional tournament qualifying for the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.