Bradford beat Tri-Village in comeback fashion

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

NEW MADISON – Bradford was on his last out, his last hit and had no one on base in the seventh inning. Tri-Village looked set to bounce back and get back into the win column with a 3-2 win.

But the second Owen Canan had other plans. With two strikes, Canan protected the plate and blasted the ball to the third base line. The Tri-Village receiver tried to make the play, but couldn’t come away with the catch.

Canan ran to first base and started a two-out rally that led Bradford to an 8-3 win at Tri-Village.

Bradford head coach Bill Sturwold said they had been in that position before and couldn’t build momentum to push through. This time, the team rallied behind Canan to claim victory.

“We have had this opportunity many times and we either come up or we get eliminated. The kids really had a good time at the bats. Monnin won, Canan kept the game alive for us until our last strike. The rest of the guys followed suit,” Sturwold said.

Tri-Village head coach Josh Davies said his receiver tried hard to end the game, but the ball didn’t fall on him.

“Our receiver came out and made a hell of an effort. The ball came out of his glove and went just where maybe if he wasn’t hit he would go the other way. But that’s baseball,” Davies said.

From there, junior Landon Wills got a single. After Wills stole second place, Bradford had second and third place runners. Junior Garrett Trevino had a hit to score Canan and tie the game at 3-3.

Senior Landon Monnin hit the hit that would put Bradford ahead with a two-run single to make it 5-3. The scoring didn’t stop as junior Hudson Hill kicked off another run. Senior Brendan Baker put the finishing touches on the return with a two-run brace.

Sturwold said they started seeing the guys down the lineup starting to hit. This was seen during the rally.

The rally also showed how far the railway workers have come this season. The team stayed calm and got the job done when they couldn’t afford to make a mistake at home plate.

“It could have taken us south, but the kids stayed in it and they handle adversity better. Very happy with them,” Sturwold said.

The Patriots had a lead for most of the game. They scored three runs in the first inning. Sophomore Cameron Kimmel had two RBIs and junior Carter Finkbine had one RBI. Bradford scored a run in the second and third innings, but the Patriots were still ahead after that.

Davies said the team had a few scoring opportunities here and there with some batting quality but couldn’t take advantage of them. He also said that once Wills got up to speed on the mound, they had too many strikeouts.

In the bottom of the seventh, Tri-Village made back-to-back walks to start the inning. However, they couldn’t score any points after that.

Wills pitched seven innings for Bradford and had 14 strikeouts. Senior Jace Lipps pitched 6.2 innings and had six strikeouts.

Tri-Village is now 9-5 with a 6-3 conference record. They have lost their last three games, all to WOAC top five teams. Davies said the team was still playing good baseball, but just didn’t get many breaks.

“They work hard. They do what they have to do. The breaks are not going our way at the moment. It’s just what it is,” Davies said.

Bradford is now 13-5 with a 5-3 conference record. Sturwold said it looks, and he hopes, the team is hitting its stride with its fourth straight win after going on a four-game losing streak.

The Patriots next play in the Dylan Williams Invite on April 29 for a double-header at Union City. The Railroaders will host Dixie on April 27 for a first pitch at 5 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]