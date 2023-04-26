Champagne Ball Gown Gift Hosting Last Day of “Shopping” Thursday





CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Central Illinois high school students are getting one last chance to put together their outfits for prom and other formal events with an ongoing giveaway. The CU Area Prom Giveaway will hold its last “shopping” day for 2023 on Thursday. The event will take place from 3-7 p.m. at 1422 South Neil Street in Champaign. Several schools, including Champaign Central and Centennial and International Prep Academy, still have their upcoming proms. Students who still need a dress or costume, jewelry, bags, makeup, or shoes can take advantage of this to put together their perfect look. “At the end of the day, if we take some stress off the kids and the parents, it’s worth it,” said organizer Mike Ingram. “It might seem like a silly thing, until you see a child light up when they find something that works for them, or a parent says they didn’t know how they were going to get their child out on the budget. which he had.” Champaign community works to prepare high school students for prom

Ingram said the 2023 event is staffed by 30 volunteers and they were open for 35 hours this spring. During this time, they received over 1,000 dresses, 50 full suits, 200 pairs of shoes, 2,000 pieces of jewelry, and hundreds of bags, purses, clutches, and beauty products. Some dresses even came from last year’s participants, who brought their dresses back for others to use. More than 700 dresses have already been distributed free of charge to students in central Illinois and even Indiana. Volunteers also encourage students to take a second “graduation/etc.” rack and even encourage parents to grab items for themselves. “The goal here is to get things out of the cupboards where they aren’t used and put them where they will be used,” Ingram said.

