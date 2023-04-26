Outfits to Wear to Spring Weddings from Men’s Wearhouse

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publisher partners a commission.

When the wedding invitations start piling up, it can be hard to know exactly what to wear. Whether you are looking for the perfect wedding guest dress or one fashionable suit, the options can seem endless. Add the often confusing dress codes and you might be looking for wedding outfit inspiration.

Below, find six wedding outfits that can all be purchased at Men’s clothes. This loyal menswear retailer offers suits, shirts, ties and accessories that will look your best at any event this season.

For a traditional wedding: A three-piece plaid suit

If you want to keep it classic, consider a three-piece suit. Adding a cardigan to your ensemble means that when the weather starts to get hot, you can ditch the jacket and roll up your sleeves for a still formal look without being strained. We like itCalvin Klein X-Fit Blue Check Slim Fit Suitfor its dignified navy hue and timeless window pane. Shop the jacket in men’s blazer sizes 36 cropped through 58 regular, the pants in men’s sizes 42-44, and the vest in men’s sizes petite through 4X.

Complete the look with a classic oxford like theCalvin Klein Infinite Dress Shirt with Stretch Collar and Non-Iron Slim Fit. Available in nine colors in men’s sizes from 14.5 inches 32/33 inches to 22 inches 38/39 inches, the shirt will be a versatile addition to your wardrobe that you can wear all year round.

Finish the look with theStacy Adams BayneDouble Buckle Dress Shoes, which offer an available incocolate brown leather with a modern and clean profile. Shop the style in men’s full and half shoe sizes 8.5-15.

For a black tie wedding: a revisited tuxedo

When the invitation asks you to observe a black tie dress code, there is only one item of clothing to achieve: a tuxedo. For a style that revisits traditional tuxedos, opt for theCalvin Klein X-Fit Slim Fit Wool Tuxedo Jacket, which features satin trim along the lapels of the jacket rather than the satin lapels. The jacket is available in black in men’s sizes 36 short to 50 long, and will be classic enough to meet the dress code without being boring. Don’t forget to buy coordinationpants.

When wearing a tuxedo, remember that you can elevate your dress shirt by opting for French cuff styles like theJoseph Abboud Modern Fit French Cuff Tuxedo Shirtand an elegant black bow tie. Finally, a full tuxedo calls for a truly spectacular formal shoe. Patent leather is unbeatable for the most elegant events, and theJoseph Abboud Soiree Formal Slip Onsmight be our favorite pair. Shop slippers in men’s full and half shoe sizes 8.5 to 15.

For a contemporary wedding: A pink suit

If you’re feeling bold, you’re in luck. Some of the best suit styles to wear today include unexpected colors, textures and patterns. For something that will allow you to fit in with the trend, consider theEgara Notch Lapel Skinny Fit Suit. This costume is unique and assertive without being obnoxious. The muted pink hue is just colorful enough to make you stand out. Shop the style in men’s suit sizes 34 short to 48 long and sizes 29 to 42, with an optional matching waistcoat. If pink isn’t your vibe, fear not, this costume is also available in green, blue and beige.

To match the light and modern spirit of the suit, opt for a sportier shoe like theFlorsheim Capitol Plain Toe Canvas Oxfords. Canvas uppers give shoes a slightly less formal look and feel while enhancing non-traditional attire. Shop shoes in men’s full and half shoe sizes 7-14.

Finish the look with one of the white shirts listed above, then slip on a strong and vibrant tie like theMen’s Ready Narrow Tiein sapphire blue. The extra pop of color will balance out the expanse of pink and add visual interest to your wedding outfit.

For a one-day event: A blue linen suit

So, we’ve established that now is the time not to shy away from color. If pink doesn’t cut it, go for a lighter shade of blue than navy like thisJoe Joseph Abboud Linen Slim Fit Suit. The style is classic and will see years of use in your wardrobe, and the linen fabric is lightweight and perfect for spring and summer weddings. Shop the jacket in men’s regular and long sizes 42 to 52 and the pants in sizes 30W x 30W to 48W x 32W. This linen suit also comes with an optional matching waistcoat. Again, we suggest pairing the costume with one of the white shirts listed above.

Balance the sky blue suit with a darker red checkered tie like theJoseph Abboud narrow tiewhich is just thin enough to look contemporary without being too edgy. Finally, finish off the look with a pair of classic dress shoes like theFlorsheim Roseto straight toe oxfords. The shoes are available in men’s full and half shoe sizes from 8 to 15.

For a classic look: An anthracite gray suit

Looking for a suit you can use over and over again for weddings, interviews, celebrations and more? reach theAwearness Kenneth Cole Modern Fit Suit. This gray suit uses a classic silhouette and a muted shade of gray that will go with virtually anything in your wardrobe. Pair the costume with theAwearness Kenneth Cole Slim Fit Stretch Dress Shirtand an eye-catching floral tie like theMen’s Ready Narrow Tiefor a look that will be buttoned up and always fun.

The suit is available in three colors in men’s jacket sizes 35 short to 60 long and pant sizes 30 to 60. Just like most of the other suits on this list, this Kenneth Cole suit also includes an optional matching waistcoat .

For an outdoor wedding: A cream-colored linen suit

On the way to an outdoor wedding? You’ll want lightweight fabrics that will keep you cool in the spring sun. For warm weather weddings, you can’t beat linen. Outdoor weddings also lend themselves to lighter colors that will look great in any photo. Opt for a beige suit like theJoe Joseph Abboud Linen Slim Fit Suit. The fabric has a slight texture that will add visual interest to your look. Buy the blazer in men’s sizes 36 short to 60 long, the trousers in sizes 29 to 60 and add the optional vest to stay cool when the sun starts beating down.

THEStacy Adams Dunbar Wingtip Broguesare timeless and elegant, so you can rest easy knowing you’ll be able to wear these shoes long after the wedding is over. Shop the style in full and half shoe sizes for men 6-16.

Finally, keep things light with a white shirt and add a splash of color with theMen’s Ready Narrow Tie. We suggest you opt for a light pink tie which will go perfectly with the cream tone of the suit.

