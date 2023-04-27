9 fashion designers on the streets of Berkeley

Berkeley is renowned for its free spirit and bohemian culture. People are laid back, creative, intense in a quirky way. It is a city full of great personalities.

All this is reflected in the varied fashion choices of the streets of the city.

From vintage clothing and custom embroidery to funky knits and designer accessories, Berkeleyans are masters at blending old and new. Reuse and upcycling are in vogue. Saving is a sport and the city is a good hunting ground.

People follow hyperlocal brands, and many love clothing featuring artists, bands, and other creatives. Berkeley fashions are playful with gender norms and styles.

With the climate warming this month, we’ve crisscrossed the city from hip independent boutiques along Telegraph to boho-chic College Avenue to capture and celebrate the dynamic range of fashions embraced by those who walk the city’s streets.

All photos by Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Roshi Watkins, 24, Amoeba Music employee

Telegraph Avenue: Watkins sported an electric green frog hat behind the checkout counter on April 20. She paired her hat with a long-sleeve graphic tee featuring a trippy smiley tree character and tie-dye sneakers. She completed the look with mismatched colorful wrist sleeves, showing the power of the accessory to elevate a basic outfit.

I’m bald so sometimes I get cold in the head so I just wanted to wear something goofy today because he’s 4/20 so I was like, I want to give smokers something fun to look.

Michael George, 73, retired financial advisor

Fourth Street: George, who played in the band Carlos Santanas, was dressed in a leather blazer at the West Berkeley Peets Coffee on April 12. He wore a navy blue clutch, sunglasses, a fedora and a turquoise ring, showing his attention to detail. Her casual yet elegant attire represents those who still like to dress up even when they don’t need to.

I always do the pocket square.

Yeon Jae Lee, 20, student at UC Berkeley

Sather Road: Lee, a 20-year-old English student at Cal, walked to class on April 4 wearing a modernized hanbok dress with abstract landscape prints. An international student from South Korea, Lee embraces her culture by incorporating traditional clothing with modern touches, like white Mary Janes and sporty ankle socks.

I’m just very proud of my culture and my identity.

Lo Heem, 30, entrepreneur

Telegraph Avenue and Haste Street: Heem grabbed attention while playing chess in his vibrant forest green and mustard yellow varsity jacket on April 4. The jacket, which he said he bought from a black-owned Oakland brand, displays a large E crest, spelling out Entreprenegro with gold embroidery lettering. . He layered his jacket with a never dropped graphic tee, gold chain necklace, denim jeans and Nike dunks, reflecting his youthful energy.

I feel like money today so today was money.

Kira Agrell, 19, independent jazz musician and barista

Allston Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Way: When it comes to maintaining her style, Agrell doesn’t focus on a specific fashion subculture. Instead, she focuses on achieving a cohesive visual aesthetic through interesting shapes, silhouettes, and colors. Across from Berkeley High on April 12, Agrell sported a blue theme with a patterned long-sleeve shirt and jeans that she patched up herself.

I think it’s about DIY aesthetics and fixing the shit you have and changing the makeup you have.

Laura Leventer, 53, owner of Personal Pizazz

College Avenue: Leventer always includes a piece from his clothing store when choosing his outfit. She went black and white on April 20, choosing a dress jacket and matching leather pants and boots. Leventer’s retro-yet-classic look is both fun and professional, which matches his aspirations for his store.

I gravitate [to] things that won’t go out of style in minutes so I like more classic shapes.

Shaun Innes, 19, student at UC Berkeley

Shattuck Avenue and Addison Street: Innes, dressed as if he had just stepped off the runway, looked modern and fashion-forward on April 12. Her crop top and denim shorts gave off a casual vibe, but her leather accessories, including a leather trucker jacket, leather belt, and leather heeled ankle boots, elevated the entire look. Square-rimmed sunglasses and a silver chain necklace completed her outfit.

I have these jeans that I cut off this morning. I had no denim shorts and I had a bunch of jeans.

Marissa D’Andrea, 43, Slash Denim employee

College Avenue: DAndrea wore denim overalls on April 20, which perhaps isn’t surprising given her job. Planning to head to a Combo Chimbita concert after work, she layered the artist’s graphic hoodie underneath for extra warmth and comfort. Mismatched Happy Socks complete the outfit.

Comfort is always key for me. Because I walk everywhere, I need to be able to be mobile.

Will Howard, 22, student at the California Jazz Conservatory

Allston Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Way: Howard was on his way to the skateboard park after saxophone practice on April 12. He wore a multicolored jacket, a graphic T of a cat in a tuxedo hat and a neon green long sleeve. His outfit doesn’t compromise comfort or purpose and he wore it casually.

I’ve been wearing it for a few days to be honest.











