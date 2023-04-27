The best designer Apple Watch bands in 2023





If the finer things in life tend to appeal to you, the idea of ​​adorning your Apple Watch with a designer strap is probably up to the task. Since the first Apple Hermes collection in 2015, the union between high technology and haute couture only grew stronger. But Herms isn’t the only brand making designer and stylish Apple Watch straps. Brands like Coach, Michael Kors and Tory Burch also offer their take on wearable luxury. Below are 16 of the best Apple Watch straps currently available for the Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 8. It is recommended that you always compare the size of the strap you are purchasing with the compatible strap size of your Apple Watch. . Some products may even only state the size (i.e. 40mm or 41mm), so it’s a good idea to double-check. For more designer and non-maker choices, check out our guide to the best Apple Watch bands. When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. Best Designer Apple Watch Straps Packaged in a gift box, you get not one, but two chic watch straps that feature the Tory Burch logo in embossed leather or woven jacquard.

The Detroit Shinola is no stranger to the watch game, and its stainless steel bracelet features a classic band style that’s durably constructed and striking.

Apple’s partnership with the French fashion house offers a wealth of options, like this premium Swift leather strap available in 10 different colors.

Channeling the Italian brand’s vibrant color palette, this bracelet is part colorful fabric, part leather that lends a playful designer look.

This Kate Spade strap features a braided leather design that gives the Apple Watch an effortlessly chic look.

This strap is embossed with Coach’s iconic logo and is made from comfortable and stylish black silicone rubber, proving that even rubber can be a luxury.

For something luxurious and shiny, this bracelet sports a two-tone design accented with silver pavé and rose gold.

This Lagos band features a beautiful combination of ceramic and stainless steel links that will transform your Apple Watch into a fine piece of jewelry.

Michele’s stainless steel bracelet has a stainless steel silver finish that gives it a stunning look. Pair it with a silver Apple Watch case for added style.

Goldenerre makes stylish accessories expressly for the Apple Watch. With a gold finish, the Herringbone band is one of our favorites.

Crafted from leather with stainless steel links that wrap twice around the wrist, this Herms bracelet is a subtle piece for any occasion.

Coach’s Signature Silicone Strap is a sturdy designer option that’s still quite stylish. It’s thick and chunky, with a studded design for a luxe attitude.

The Terrazza is made of comfortable and stylish full-grain Italian leather. It is available in a number of colorways, allowing you to fully customize your style.

This stainless steel bracelet features an elegant rose gold finish and an easy to use push button closure. Single or Individual

Nomad’s titanium bracelet is very durable yet still lightweight, weighing just 2.4 ounces. And the look of the shiny titanium links is incredibly clean.

Made of beautiful premium leather, this Apple wristband is sleek and stylish. Its buckle closure system gives it a particularly sleek look. FAQs What is the best designer Apple Watch band? It depends on what type of Apple Watch strap you’re looking for and ultimately where you want to wear it. Designer bracelets come in varieties such as stainless steel, leather, and even silicone, and many feature elements such as gold finishes, diamond or crystal inlays, or a unique pattern. Is it better to buy a designer Apple Watch strap from an Apple-affiliated brand? Although Apple has a partnership with designer brand Hermès and offers its bands through Apple’s website, they are actually no better than Coach, Kate Spade or Missoni. Herms straps may come in Apple-branded packaging but will not be more or less durable or functional. Are designer Apple Watch bands meant for everyday wear? It is entirely up to you. One of the best features of the Apple Watch is the ability to easily swap bands, so you can reasonably have a variety of bands with different use cases (i.e. sports bands for training, leather or metal for the office and a designer band for a night out). If you decide to wear a designer bracelet every day, be aware that it is susceptible to a bit of daily wear and tear like scratches or nicks. Rick Stella Fitness Technology Editor, Insider Reviews Rick Stella is the Fitness Technology Editor for the Insider Reviews team. It reviews and reports on all forms of wearables such as activity trackers and smartwatches, as well as a variety of other fitness-related wearables. Rick has over eight years of experience in the health and fitness, outdoor and consumer technology verticals.

