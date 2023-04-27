The wardrobe makes a fashionable home after stepping off the red carpet

At the end of the night, when the models have finished walking the catwalk, the celebrities have gone home after walking the red carpet at the awards shows, or the pop stars’ tour has ended, what happens to the wardrobe? The answer is not always the same.

Sometimes a room resurfaces for a new event. Sometimes he is never seen again by the public masses. But while the pieces that shape pop culture and the art of fashion are no longer in use, they are often in storage. It sounds simple, but it involves more than just a plastic bathtub sunk into the back of your closet.

Julie Ann Clauss offers a solution to the dilemma: the wardrobe . Founded in 2011 in New York, the archive last year launched a location in Los Angeles to store fashion pieces like clothes, bags, jewelry, ephemera, shoes and more for celebrities and fashion houses.

Installations are hidden to protect their content. Inside the climate-controlled warehouse are rooms with tall shelves that reach near the ceiling. The lower shelving section contains shelves where clothes hang, some concealed in bags and others peeking through with their bright colors and elaborate sleeves. Above the shelves are shelves with stacked boxes of more clothes.

The quality of conservation is worthy of a museum, down to its air filtration system. The West Coast location was launched slowly and is now operational. Clauss envisioned the newly born location as a place for artists to keep their wardrobes, especially as fashion becomes a central part of pop culture.

Part of the documentation process at the Wardrobe, an archival and preservation studio. (The wardrobe)

Fashion is key to cultivating an artist image, Clauss said. She pointed out that even Janis Joplin, a rock star whose image was counterculture with a bohemian flair, had a stylist: Linda Gravenites. The stars we see on stage and screen today have a painstakingly executed image that needs a home once an era is over. This is where Clauss felt she could help.

Although Clauss has attracted many popular clients like Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Jason Wu and PVH with the wardrobe, being an archivist has not always been part of his career plan. She started out as a fashion journalist who dreamed of writing for Vogue. When the opportunity presented itself for an interview, she ended up not being the right person. She asked, what can I do to stand out?

This led her to pursue a master’s program in fashion and textile studies at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She thought, I’ll be super knowledgeable and be a great writer.

She realized later that it didn’t really matter. But during her time at FIT, Clauss acquired the basic knowledge that would unknowingly lead her to work as an archivist. She learned the science of fibers and textiles, how to care for clothes and how to put on an exhibition.

I had to take college-level chemistry courses before I could get into the program, which, having been a writer, wasn’t something I really cared about, she said.

In 2004, Tom Ford left Gucci to create his own brand. Later, he called FIT looking for an archivist, and the program manager recommended Clauss.

I wasn’t really sure I wanted this job to be honest, she said. The previous archiving experience she had was not pleasant. She remembers being stuck in a warehouse with no windows and the subtle aroma of urine. But she took the job at Ford in 2008 and helped track down previous pieces he had designed at Gucci and archive them under his brand. After about two years, she realized how important and impactful the work was.

I figured there must be a lot of people in New York with nice clothes that they needed help getting ready for, she said.

Fashion archivist Julie Ann Clauss at the wardrobe. (The wardrobe)

She decided to start her own business and asked Ford to be her first customer. He accepted and is still working with Clauss. The 2011 launch coincided with the Alexander McQueens Savage Beauty show at the Met, a pivotal exhibition that highlighted the importance of the archive by displaying everything from his 1992 postgraduate collection to his final show in 2010 shortly. after his death.

Designers started to really see, Oh, we should probably keep this archive rather than sample it or give it to friends back home as gifts, she said.

Clauss sparked the interest of artists in 2015, which she found exciting as she was particularly interested in the marriage of fashion, music and entertainment. Taking on these clients meant she had to fly from New York to Los Angeles to conduct her business. As his services grew in popularity, his flights became more frequent at least once a month and sometimes just for a day.

I opened this building with the aim of expanding our base here and offering our services to more artists, she said.

Its soft launch of the LA Armoires location is approximately eight months away, slowly moving New York’s West Coast client holdings and accommodating archival facilities.

The wardrobe is used by those in the fashion industry and those who simply love fashion.

Designer and stylist Rachel Zoe has been collecting fashion pieces for about 20 years. The wardrobe approached Zoe to potentially help preserve her collection.

I put in a lot of treasured historical designer pieces that I don’t necessarily wear often, that I would never part with, and that I was really worried about getting damaged over time,” Zoe said.

These include vintage pieces from brands such as Halston, Oscar de la Renta and Givenchy. Each has a special value to Zoe.

There is a uniqueness to historical pieces, she says. I like to know who owns them. I like to know what collection they come from. I love seeing them in fashion books.

She adds, I think knowing the story of a garment is part of the process and part of the fun.

Wardrobe customer Angela Feiner found the archive entity via Instagram and saw the perfect opportunity to store clothes that are no longer in rotation, but only for now.

I consider it a work of art that may not be on my wall right now, but I will have it for the future, says Feiner.

She remembers the dress she wore to her son’s bar mitzvah recently and makes a mental note that she won’t be wearing it anytime soon, hinting at a possible addition to the wardrobe.

I have such regret when I think back to some of the pieces I got rid of when I was younger, she says.

Holding her pieces with the wardrobe gives her peace of mind, especially knowing that Clauss knows how to take care of them.

Wardrobe installations. (The wardrobe)

Clauss’ process is, first, to secure each piece. For designers, this means retrieving pieces from showrooms or working with public relations representatives to track the location of pieces. For performers, this means sifting through tour clothing and wardrobe to decide which pieces and ephemera should be stockpiled. Second, Clauss assesses whether the parts need to be repaired or simply cleaned. Then she documents it all with photos, recordings and images of her use on stage or on the red carpet. Finally, Clauss assesses storage needs.

She works out if it should be hung and with what hanger, thinking about how something should be supported as if it were a body, she said.

She looks at the shoulders to gauge the padding. She thinks about hanger length and hook clearance. As she learned more about science, she discussed using clear hangers made from a proprietary blend that doesn’t release gases that could discolor a garment or leach chemicals. Sometimes hangers just aren’t enough and the piece needs to be professionally mounted on a client’s body reconstruction. Other times the clothes are packed in a box with fabric padding, maintaining a familiar shape of the body without it being pressed against other clothes.

Her clients have used the archives to dress movies, red carpets and retail activations. It’s everywhere. That’s the beauty of fashion.

I think fashion is much less intimidating than fine art, Clauss said. Everyone interacts with fashion in their daily lives.

A piece of clothing is documented in the Wardrobe. (The wardrobe)

She contemplated her own explorations with fashion growing up, leaning towards classic rock looks, like Joplin. Fashion is more than runways for Clauss, it’s a form of self-expression. She grew up leaning towards vintage, a trend that is rising with younger generations as the Internet opens up fashion catalogs at your fingertips. The trend is also seeping into fashion houses.

Some brands are starting to sell archival pieces, she said, noting Oscar de la Rentas Again For example. This highlights the importance of quality in fashion and not investing in disposable pieces that pollute the planet.

Anna Wintour preached the power of vintage and transmit clothes . The change in mindset proved that Claus’ business venture was important to the fashion industry.

Clauss, who once aspired to work for Vogue, is now in the Vogue headlines for her archival work . As her LA business grows, she hopes to help artists leverage their collections and preserve historic pop culture moments by caring for them on wardrobe shelves and preparing for the next time they will be worn in front of fans.

There’s tremendous value in that, and I’d love to see the building filled with amazing tour fashions, she said.