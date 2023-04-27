Fashion
6 Reasons Parents Shouldn’t Let Their Kids Cross Dress: Piper
Theologian and Bible professor John Piper recently shared what he says are “six biblical facts” showing why Christian parents should not allow their children to cross-dress, especially in church.
In a episode From his “Ask Pastor John” podcast posted on the Desiring God website on Monday, a listener asked about a family in his church that allows their son to wear robes.
“They seem to let him choose most of what he wants to do,” said the listener, identified only by Cindi’s name. “We, of course, see a lot of danger in this parenting method. They were asked to leave a previous church because of this issue. What would be your approach to helping these parents with scripture on this issue?”
Piper, the chancellor of Bethlehem College & Seminary in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who served 33 years as pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, offered “biblical realities” that he hopes will encourage parents to ” joyfully submit to the word of God and adjust their parenting strategies.
The first biblical reality he cited is found in Genesis 1:26where the Bible says that God created mankind in his own image, specifically dividing mankind into male and female.
“God didn’t create a generic human designed to choose his gender. He created men to be men and women to be women,” Piper said. “Boys and girls should learn this from the beginning of their lives as a great and wonderful thing.”
Second, Piper said, “God created man male and female so that there would be a beautiful, happy, and fruitful complementarity in marriage,” quoting Genesis 2:24.
“Whether they marry or not (in the providence of God), we should bring them up with the belief that the difference between boys and girls is designed for this beautiful result, the union of one flesh in marriage. of a man and a woman,” he added. .
“Now, God’s conception of the union of one flesh of man and woman in marriage in the sexual act is a confirmation that the way he created us is not insignificant. It was part of his plan for our good, to fill the earth, for our joy, our pleasure.Boys and girls should be nurtured toward this natural outcome of their sexuality.
Listing the third biblical reality, Piper, who has complementary beliefs about marriage, points out that “God takes these sexual differences so seriously that he bases leadership roles on them.” He quoted verses like Ephesians 5:2224 And Colossians 3:1819where men are identified as the head of household.
“In 1 Timothy 2:12 he assigns to men the role of authoritative teaching and government in the church. And in Ephesians 5:2224 and Colossians 3:1819 he assigns the leadership of the family to the husband and father,” he said. . “The natural superior strength of men is drawn by Peter in 1 Peter 3:7 as a reason why women should receive special honor as weaker vessels, as well as another kind of honor as co-heirs of the grace of life. Children should be raised with the awareness that their sexuality is so important and in this way.”
The fourth biblical reality, according to Piper, is that parents should “encourage their boys not to adopt effeminate ways of dressing or acting; and they should not encourage their daughters to adopt masculine ways of dressing. or to act”.
“The Bible warns boys and men, for example, against effeminacy in 1 Corinthians 6:9,” Piper said. “They should oppose culturally confusing hairstyles, for example, in 1 Corinthians 11:14, and Deuteronomy 22:5 warns men and women against cross-dressing.”
Fifth, Piper pointed out Ephesians 6:4, which says: “raise your children in the discipline and instruction of the Lord”. The theologian adds that this “instruction, with regard to sexuality, includes at least these four previous points”.
Piper’s sixth biblical reality to consider is that the church should “help parents feel a special urgency about these things in our time.”
“And that if they don’t naturally and happily help their children grow into mature men or mature women, they may be serving a wave of cultural rebellion against God, a wave that is not only destructive to their children , but to the whole world,” he continued.
Last month, Piper spoke out against sex reassignment surgery, telling an unnamed listener who was considering having such surgery that she was “sinful” and “terribly destructive”.
“The glory of womanhood isn’t something as superficial as breasts and uterus. It’s stamped into every cell of your body, every dimension of your soul, every part of your brain,” Piper said. .
“Dear friend, whose name I would like to know, you are a feminine wonder of God’s handiwork, and no amount of snacking will cause it to cease to be a masterpiece designed by God.”
