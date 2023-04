The Brooklyn Artists Ball took place on Tuesday April 25 in New York, made possible by Dior. Tracee Ellis Ross spend a moment with the monochrome. After her all-yellow look yesterday, the actress went all-pink Dior Pre-Fall 2023 silk top and pants with a pink wool coat. Even though it looks like she didn’t fully commit wearing pink shoes, we know that Dior shoe color options can be limited, so I won’t hold it against her. I think I like it more. When I see Maggie Gyllenhaal in this dark Dior lace dress, I was reminded how much I miss her colorful moments. But Kiersey Clemons brought enough color to this red carpet wearing Dior Resort 2023 red silk dress with bare shoulders more radiant than her red plaits. I’m drawn to the drama of it all. Dior Resort 2023 It takes a brave man to wear a suit of white silk, and Swizz Beatz proves he’s that guy wearing a Dior Men’s Collection oblique suit; balance things out with a black cotton shirt and black leather derbies. Natalia Dyer Wore a Dior spring 2023 look that marries the timeless appeal of the black embroidered jacket infused with shorts and an overskirt to give the look a more playful edge, along with the Dior mesh boots. Dior spring 2023 Eli Brown Wore a Dior Men’s Collection costume that I love for its military green hue, light fabric and ease of use. Dior spring 2023 overskirts were all the rage on this red carpet. Antonia Gentry served in the summer in a dress with Dior fine jewelery Rose des Vents bracelet and necklace and a pretty rose Dior bag completing her look. Dior spring 2023 Celestial joined Maggie in wearing black Dior lace, relying on the style to keep it from being too boring for her usual quirky style. Dior Fall 2023 It’s quite an achievement to wear something so oversized and not look outdated. Mickalene Thomas does exactly that in this Dior white silk suit adorned with aDior bag and thick platforms. Thomas Doherty usually serves more flares, but I’m not mad at that Dior Tears costume from the collection worn with an embroidered t-shirt. Dior sneakers complete her look. Charlie Heaton wore a classic Dior Men’s Collection oblique suit in black silk. Credit: Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior & Vogue.com FTC Disclaimer: Keep in mind that I may receive commissions when you click on links and make purchases. However, this does not affect my reviews.

