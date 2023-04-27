Carole Middleton’s bright blue dress features the dreamiest ruffle detailing and a flattering tie waist





Carole Middleton attends day three of Wimbledon 2022 Carole Middleton opted for a timeless classic look, stunning the crowds at Wimbledon in a bright blue dress with the most flattering silhouette and detailing. Carole Middleton has worn many fabulous Wimbledon outfits over the years, from the unique green snakeskin dress that she wore in 2015 at the floral jumpsuit and white jacket games from last year, but the one that stands out in our minds is his bold and striking look from 2013. Taking her seat in the royal box at Center Court at Wimbledon, Carole exuded timeless elegance in a cobalt blue dress that perfectly complimented her golden summer tan. To accessorize the sparkly number, she opted for a cropped white blazer, a small nude handbag and a pair of patent leather pumps that perfectly matched the tone of her bag. While the main attraction is the stunning color of the dress, the piece also features subtle yet stunning ruffle detailing around the sloping neckline, adding understated interest to the simple silhouette. The straight dress style has been made even more flattering with the addition of a tie waist. But instead of using the monochromatic ribbon on the belt to cinch her waist, Carole opted for a looser, more relaxed style. Although Carole’s exact dress is no longer available, there are many other cobalt blue dresses available for purchase. Whether you’re looking to add a designer addition to your wardrobe or are looking for something a little more thrifty, there are plenty of options to choose from. Carole Middleton Closet London Kimono Wrap Dress in Cobalt Blue, 42 ($52) | ASOS This cobalt blue dress with a wrap front and tie waist is the perfect piece for those days when you want to look well-dressed while feeling comfortable. See the offer The story continues Custom made military pleated midi dress, 176 ($219) | Karen Millen The heavily structured silhouette of this Karen Millen midi dress is offset by the lightweight crepe fabric used in its design. With its wrap neckline and short sleeves, this bright blue piece is a great addition to any spring wardrobe. Carole wore the brand’s Floret Pointed Toe pumps LK Bennett, a must not only for her but also for her two daughters, Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton. Tying the nude hues, Carole carried a pink handbag with a subtle crocodile textured finish. For accessories, Carole wore a simple chain necklace with a small pendant that appears to be the Princess of Wales’ blue topaz stone necklace or something very similar. The necklace has several spiritual meanings and originates from one of Kate’s favorite jewelry brands, Kiki McDonough. The Eden Blue Topaz and Diamond Flower necklace features a large flower in the middle of the chain and four smaller Topaz stones a little higher. Blue Topaz is said to be the gem of love and loyalty and sweetly represents everlasting romance and friendship. Moreover, the gem also symbolizes honesty, clarity of feelings, and deep emotional attachment. Carole Middleton Floret pointed toe pumps, 249 ($310) | LK Bennett The Floret pumps are a timeless pair of pumps with a beautifully classic design.See the offer Balancing the daring of her outfit, Carole opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair loose and parted in a simple side part. She drew attention to her eyes with a smudge of eyeliner on her lower lashes, subtly emphasizing their shape without darkening the makeup too much.

