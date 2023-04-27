MGOLF finishes sixth in the Big 12 Championship





HUTCHINSON, Kan. Baylor Men’s Golf finished sixth Wednesday in the Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes Country Club. Baylor Men’s Golf finished sixth Wednesday in the Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes Country Club. Drew Wrightson shot a 2-of-282 to lead the Bears and finish in a tie for sixth place to earn a berth on the Big 12 Tournament Team. His score of 282 over 72 holes is second only to Bill Alcorn’s 279 as a Baylor’s best score over 72 holes in the Big 12 Championship. The runner-up is also the first bear to make the all-tournament team since Marc Reppe and Colin Kober took home the honor in 2021 at Prairie Dunes. Tyler Isenhart shot a 2-under 68 on Wednesday, which is tied for the tenth-best Big 12 championship run in program history. Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg won the individual title in convincing fashion, going 15-under 265, eight strokes clear of second-placed Jonas Baumgartner. Baylor’s 40-of-1,160 edged Kansas State in seventh place by one shot and Kansas in eighth place by three shots. Oklahoma finished 18 strokes ahead of second-placed TCU to win the tag team title with a 1-under 1,119. THE SUMMARY Wrightson played his first five holes at 1-under with a birdie at No. 14, but bogeys at Nos. 15 and 16 brought it down to 1-over par on the turn. The Geneva, Illinois native shook things up on his back nine with birdies at numbers 2, 3 and 6 to dive back into the red numbers. A final bogey of the day came at No. 7 to cap off a great week with a 1-under 69. Johnny Keefer tied for 20e after a 2 of 72 in the final round. Keefer birdied at No. 11, before kicking back with a bogey at No. 13. He finished his first nine with two more birdies at No. 15 and 16 to go around with a 2-under of 33. On the front nine, Keefer bogeyed at No. 2, 5 and 6 to fall back over par, and after a birdie at No. 7, he finished with a double bogey at No. 9. Isenhart finished his week tied for 30e after his 2-under 68 on Wednesday. The junior opened with a bogey and made another at No. 13 for a 2 of 37 on his opening nine. He finished strong on his inside nine with birdies at Nos. 1 and 4 and an eagle at the par-5 seventh, for his first under-par round of the week. Zach Heffernan notched his career-best Big 12 Championship result with a tie for 30e after a 3 of 73 on Wednesday. Starting on the back nine, Heffernan made a pair of bogeys at No. 12 and 13 before carding a birdie at No. 14. A double bogey at No. 15 put it 3 of nine. The Boerne native started his last nine games with five straight pars and bounced back from a bogey at No. 6 with a birdie at No. 7 for an even 35 half. Luc Dossey finished 40e hot on the heels of a 2-over 72 on Wednesday. After an early birdie at No.11, the senior made three consecutive bogeys at No.12, 13 and 15 but finished strong with birdies at No.17 and 18 to make the turn at even par. Dossey played his second nine at 2-over with bogeys at numbers 8 and 9 to sign for a 2-over 72, his best score of the week. STRONG POINTS BU tied for the second fastest lap of the day on Wednesday with a 1 of 281.

Baylor has shot two of its best five Big 12 championship rounds this week (280, 281)

The Bears have had an All-Tournament team performer in two of the last three Big 12 championships.

All five BU players tied or set their best individual single-round score in the Big 12 Championship this week.

by Drew Wrightson 2 of 282 is the second-highest 72-hole Big 12 championship score in program history.

2 of 282 is the second-highest 72-hole Big 12 championship score in program history. Wrightson was second to the only individual champion, Ludvig Aberg, in the par-4 scoring average this week (3.88).

by Tyler Isenhart final round 68 tied the Big 12 Championship’s highest fourth round score in program history. CITABLE The head coach Mike McGraw “We dug ourselves a deep hole with our performances in the first and third rounds. It was nice to finish on a high note today. We played really solid golf today.” AND AFTER Baylor will discover its regional destination with the NCAA men’s golf selection show on Wednesday, May 3 at 12 p.m. CT on Golf Channel. For more information on Baylor Men’s Golf, follow @BaylorMGolf on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. BaylorBears.com

