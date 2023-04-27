Pharrell Williams’ Seven Best Fashion Moments

Culture – 7 hours ago Be Turner Kia Turner is a freelance journalist and music historian from…

Pharrell Williams attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo by Stéphane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

When it was announced that Pharrell Williams had been named Creative Director of Mens Louis Vuitton, he was met with conflicting opinions from different sides. While streetwear enthusiasts and long-time supporters of the artist saw the move as a smart business decision, many in the fashion industry saw it as the way for luxury houses to use another big name with no prior fashion background or experience to grab the massive attention of Pharrells fans. and admirers.

Pharrell’s appeal in the world of hip-hop and popular culture merged with his fashion influence, which can be seen in rappers like Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott and Tyler, The Creator. Even Pharrell Louis Vuitton His predecessor, the late Virgil Abloh, often spoke of Pharrell’s role in bridging hip-hop and fashion, allowing more black artists to carve out space for themselves in an industry that continues to exclude them (as well as… other black creatives).

The beginning of Pharrell’s rise to fashion icon status began with her friendship with former artist Kelis. As indicated in a Interview with Vogue UK, it was the latter who first introduced a world outside of monogrammed shirts. Fast forward to now and you can pretty much attribute a certain aesthetic to each of Pharrell’s musical eras: the NERD hat he often paired with a t-shirt from a classic rock band or skateboard brand. when NERD first appeared; the colorful clothes of BAPE and his own Billionaire Boys Club brands and the ICECREAM clothes he wore as he became a more prominent solo artist; and that Vivienne Westwood hat (you know that one) that has become so synonymous with him that it’s now known forever as the Pharrell hat. Love them or hate them, these examples are testament to Pharrell’s continued evolution as a style icon.

In honor of that, were spotlighting Pharrell’s top seven fashion moments. To clarify, it’s not just focused on certain pieces he’s worn that stand out, but how those pieces were part of larger fashion collaborations (except for his own brands) he had with notable brands. From working with Richard Mille to helping BAPE become a global streetwear brand, these moments show just how much of an impact Pharrell has had on fashion.

7. Jewelry collaborations

Pharrell had arguably one of the greatest jewelry and coin collaborations in hip-hop history thanks to the work he did with Richard Mille. In 2019, Richard Mille and Pharrell collaborated on a watch called the RM 52-05, which was made of red and white gold set with diamonds and titanium. Visually inspired by his love of space, this was a 30-piece limited item available for $969,000.

Besides her work with Richard Mille, Williams has also had the opportunity to collaborate solo with Louis Vuitton. next to jewelry designer Camille Miceli, in a collection called Blason. The collection included pieces combining white gold with diamonds and yellow gold with diamonds.

6. Chanel

Pharrell and Chanel’s relationship began in 2011, when he was reportedly in talks with the fashion house for a collaboration. After forming a relationship with the late couture creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, Pharrell was asked to star in a promotional short titled Reincarnation with Cara Delevingne (P also composed an original song for the film called CC The World). In 2015, Williams became the first man to feature in a major Chanel campaign. From there, Pharrell was featured in campaigns for the limited edition partner Gabrielle bag. NMD x Chanel sneakersand was allowed to create his own unisex capsule collection in 2019 called Chanel Pharrellwhich featured clothing and accessories inspired by her personal style.

5.Adidas/Human Race

Since 2014, Pharrell has released numerous sneaker designs throughout its partnership with Adidas. The NMD x Human Race collaboration, Human Race x NMD x Chanel limited edition sneakers, Stan Smith makeovers with three bold colorways known as the solid pack outside of Kanye with Yeezy, Pharrell has been the longest partnership we’ve ever had. ‘Adidas shared with another rap artist. In 2016, after two years of designing its own interpretation of adidas’ iconic sneakers, Pharrell launched Human Race as a unisex apparel, skincare and sneaker line offering high-quality staples. street clothing.

4. Collaborations with sunglasses

Early in their relationship, Nigo (former owner and creator of BAPE) and Pharrell were able to use their relationship to launch their own Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) clothing brand. A year after its launch, the duo had the opportunity to design a line of sunglasses for Louis Vuitton known as Millionaire sunglasses. Commissioned by then-creative director Marc Jacobs, the project was Pharrell’s first collaboration with a major fashion house. Years later, Virgil Abloh brought back the Millionaire sunglasses from the archives for his Louis Vuitton debut, tagging them as 1.1 millionaires.

In 2022, Pharrell unveiled a new set of sunglasses, this time with Tiffany and Co. Referring to them as Watchers, not much was shared about the collaboration between the two other than Pharrell recounting Everyday Women’s Clothing that Tiffany and I are engaged when he first revealed their upcoming partnership. After their release, the Watchers were called out for copying a pair of emeralds encrusted with diamonds Antique Mughal glasses.

3.Jupiter

Announced in an interview with the FinancialTimes, Joopiter served as Pharrell’s own independent auction house, where he offered items from his own collection. Through social media and an in-person pop-up, die-hard fans and enthusiasts were able to view some of the iconic items that were then auctioned off to the highest bidder, including her Princess Anne High School Marching Band. varsity jacket (notably worn in the NERD Maybe Musical clip), Mulberry in 18 carat gold which appeared in his legendary rap city freestylegold monogram Sony PlayStationAnd Jacob & Co Parts as the NERD character chain pendant, gold Skateboard P pendant chain, and NERD brain pendant chain in white gold (worn in particular in Clipses sir me too Musical clip). Sales are estimated to have reached $3.2 million in total for all items, with characters like Drake, Kid Cudi and Kim Kardashian cashing in on the memorabilia.

2.BAPE

Prior to Pharrell’s couture collaborations with Chanel and Louis Vuitton, her friendship with good luck launched BAPE (and eventually BBC) into global streetwear fashion. Although BAPE has been around since 1993, its Pharrell is often credited with popularizing the Japanese streetwear brand. Meeting through their mutual jeweler Jacob the Jeweler, the two bonded over their interests in fashion, skating, hip-hop and anything else they considered cool. In 2006, Pharrell revamped the BAPE’s signature Road Sta sneaker with three color variations and a stylized face of himself on its heel. To this day, the classic era of BAPE in the early 2000s, in particular, the Road Sta collab was in high demand by stockists, streetwear enthusiasts and die-hard Pharrell fans.

1. Billionaire Boys Club / ICECREAM

It would be impossible for Pharrell to be the fashion icon and revered designer he is today without the impact and legacy of the Billionaire Boys Club. Founded in 2003 by Williams, manager Rob Walker and longtime best friend Nigo, the BBC’s aim was to popularize streetwear on the high fashion scene, with the brand a fusion of Japanese streetwear, pop culture , skate culture, space travel and hip-hop. . As discussed in a Complex oral history about the creation of Billionaire Boys Club, the brand debuted in the music video of beforeforever immortalizing the aesthetic that would be associated with the BBC and Pharrell’s most iconic fashion era.

In 2004, the brand expanded into sneakers with a skate-centric shoe line called ICECREAM. Over the past 20 years of the BBC’s existence, they have partnered with JAY Z, Like boys, PokemonAnd New York Yankees, expanded into the Billionaire Girls Club for female consumers and opened flagship stores in New York, London and Tokyo. This astronaut logo has become an iconic fashion symbol in its own right, helping Pharrell become one of the world’s most influential fashion figures and one of the most powerful black men in hip-hop and fashion. the fashion.