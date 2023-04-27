Y2K Fashion Trends Perpetuate Fatphobia • The Tulane Hullabaloo

(TW: Eating Disorders)

The fashion revival of the early 2000s, a trend commonly referred to as Y2K, marked a cultural return to beauty standards that glorified thinness.

Low-rise bottoms and micro-skirt cuts that fully reveal individuals’ midriffs and thighs, respectively, are hallmark styles of this trend. Even in a supposed age of body inclusivity, these styles are often advertised by models with slim figures and flat stomachs, a practice which suggests that year 2000 clothes are only flattering and adapted to slender morphologies.

So why has Y2K fashion returned when the industry has supposedly entered an era of social consciousness?

Many attribute the resurgence of Y2K trends to the phenomenon of 20 year fashion cycles. Likewise, Clare Varga, director of beauty at fashion forecasting firm, WGSN, said,The fast pace of modern life, coupled with the social and emotional strains of the pandemic, has dramatically shifted consumer needs toward escapism through the prism of nostalgia.

However, the return of the year 2000 means more than the ever-changing nature of fashion or beauty standards. This fashion renaissance has brought to light a toxic past and raised concerns Millennials who fear history will repeat itself.

These millennials have aired their concerns to different media platforms, citing trends’ tendency to cater to skinny bodies, its harmful promotion of unhealthy and unattainable physiques, and its glorification of drug abuse. However, the biggest concerns relate to the ripple effects his return could have on eating disorder culture.

We have to be careful what trends we bring back, especially with this Y2K fashion, TikTok user Melynda Rodriguez said in a video she uploaded. Rodriguez recalls starving herself when she was younger to fit into low-rise jeans and look cute.

In the early 2000s, I dreamed of being thin, writes Meaghan Wray in her September 2022 Fashion Magazine article which reflects on the effect of Y2K culture on her eating disorders. She said, I went on a diet. I hid my body and blamed it for preventing me from having the life I wanted. I thought thinness was my ticket to being loved, accepted and desired by the world around me.

Wrays’ perception of thinness as a mechanism for achieving her goals is not an anomaly. From an early age, women understand that their physical appearance translated in their social and economic success, which transforms the prerogative of meeting beauty standards from a mere desire to a necessity.

Consequently, women spend much of their adolescence and young adulthood to market to potential partners, employers and even friends based on these ideals.

At the same time, these vulnerabilities are exploited by a multitude of companies: the increasing benefits of health systems from cosmetic surgery and cosmetic dermatology, advertising in the media of the weight loss, fitness and health food industries, and commercial modes mainly the exclusive promotion of sample size physics. Eating disorders and disordered eating are propelled, if not instigated, by capitalism.

The fashion industry, which is sometimes capable of neglecting its responsibilities under the guise of artistic freedom, works no differently. The industry is aware of the lots of evidence highlighting the negative correlation between women’s self-esteem and their exposure to idealized beauty standards. However, the industry’s priority is profit, even when profit comes at the expense of women’s mental and physical health.

The problematic consequences of Y2K fashion and culture have led many to wonder if it is possible for this trend to exist peacefully, or in a way that re-invent aspects of its toxicity. Teen Vogue creative director Emily Zirmis suggests thatY2K trends aren’t inherently exclusive to fat people (as long as they’re our size), our ideas of who looks good in them are.

Zirmis may be correct that today the garment itself is not discriminating in terms of size availability. However, the trend-exclusive heritage seems to be rooted in its modern-day comeback.

The re-emergence of Y2K fashion in 2021 and its ubiquity in 2023 coincides with the return of ultra-thin models. The number of plus-size models during the last fashion show season decreased by 24%according to Tagwalk.

Additionally, the diabetes drug, Ozempic, has gained popularity as a weight-loss drug with prescriptions reaching a all-time high this February, whatever the negative effect Side effects.

I hope, Wray, Rodriguez and other millennials can serve as guides for younger generations through their continued outreach on social media platforms.

Moreover, it has been shown that media literacy drastically reduce the internalization of culturally imposed ideals of beauty. An effort to increase media literacy on college campuses could be crucial, as female students are front and center. highest risk to develop eating disorders.