Jess Cartner-Morleys Forever Fashionable: I’ve had this dress for 21 years. When I Say That Old Thing, I Mean It | Dresses





Jthis is how long i’ve been wearing this dress: i thought about reproducing the older photo you see here when i took my photo for this, but i couldn’t get it to work because Alfie, the baby I’m holding, is in college in another city. Alfie is now 20; the dress is almost a year older. The funny thing is that when I bought it, I was not at all sure that it would wear me much. The year was 2002, Net-a-Porter had just launched and internet shopping was an exciting new world. Diane von Furstenberg and her wrap dresses were experiencing a renaissance. Her New York fashion show that season was a heady and glamorous scene, Ellen Barkin toasting with Paris Hilton. Also, I get weak at anything leopard print, I always have. I saw this dress, left some heavy hints to my husband, Tom, about my upcoming 29th birthday and before I knew it I was lifting it from layers of black tissue paper and putting it on for the first time to a birthday dinner at our local Italian. But reversal of situation! about a week later it turned out that I was pregnant with Alfie. A wrap dress doesn’t really work without a waist, so within a few months this dress was relegated to the bottom of my wardrobe. By the time Alfie was six months old, the dress was back in my life, and so was the champagne, as you can see. (Yes, I was still breastfeeding but it was the 2000s, we were doing things differently.) And I’ve been wearing it ever since. I wore it to two weddings and a christening. I wore it to Ascot with a dodgy asymmetrical fedora, not in its heyday, in hindsight and to interview Von Furstenberg herself. (Never underestimate the power of sucking off an interviewee.) 20 years ago Jess Cartner-Morley with Alfie. Photography: Suki Dhanda/The Guardian I used to dry clean it, but found washing it cold in the machine and letting it air dry worked just as well. It is almost like new. And it’s not, actually, the oldest thing I’m still wearing there, it’s a flippy black above the knee Gap skirt, still a staple in my summer wardrobe, that I have since I was a student. When I say that old thing, I mean exactly that. It is absolutely categorical not intended to portray me as a holy pioneer of sustainability. I am no such thing. For many years I bought far, far too many clothes. In the glory years of the great Topshop at Oxford Circus, I navigated those shopping bag-laden escalators on a Saturday afternoon in blissful ignorance, like a passenger on the Titanic spilling the Word even as the ship swerved. inclined. I shopped too much, and I wish I hadn’t. I have a lifetime of buyer’s remorse and more clothes than anyone could ever need. The least I can do now is continue wearing the clothes I already own, instead of buying more. A leopard doesn’t change its spots, after all. And I have no intention of changing these.

