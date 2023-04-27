Best duffel bags for men in 2023 proven





J he duffel bag may have evolved over time, but its primary function is the same today as it was at the start of the 20th century – it’s a vessel that carries personal belongings from A to B with ultimate ease. Originally a soft-shell construction with a large main compartment designed to be quickly packed, unpacked and stored by soldiers during WWI, the concept has remained largely the same since – if you’ve ever rushed in on a Friday night to pack for a long weekend, you know what I’m talking about. LEARN MORE Like the duffel coat, which evokes visions of cuddly Paddington Bear or at least cuddly Liam Gallagher on the unique Oasis blanket for Just roll with it, it takes its name from the Belgian textile town of Duffel. Not because they were made there, but rather because that’s where a tough, weather-resistant fabric was produced that was originally used to create both designs. Now the bag comes in all sorts of fabrications. From sophisticated leather that will only look better with age, to waterproof PU that’s favored by minimal Scandi labels, with the occasional cotton canvas that wouldn’t look out of place on an Ivy League college campus. LEARN MORE The best part? Each iteration offers both function and form in a clever, compact package. Usually featuring multiple compartments, a secure zipper and an easy-to-carry barrel silhouette – some even offer multiple front-carrying options – this is the perfect weekend bag for a 72 hours with ample space for clothes, shoes and grooming essentials included. You can choose between an upright structured design that scores extra style points, or a soft-sided construction that offers optimal stuffing and padding potential – ideal for low-cost airlines when overhead baggage space is at a premium. minimal and expensive. Whichever you choose, if the last 100 years are to be believed, it’s an investment that will stand the test of time. LEARN MORE Keep scrolling for the best. Arket 72 Hour 3 Way Duffel Bag Market If its versatility and functionality appeal to you, then the Arkets 3-Way Duffel Bag should go straight to your shopping cart. You can carry it via the top handles, over the shoulder with the detachable shoulder strap or even as a backpack. Even better, it has plenty of compartments, two hanging pockets and a laptop sleeve. Perfect for a weekend. Buy now 149 , Market {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Herschel Novel Duffle Green Ivy/Coffee Chicory Herschel Luggage expert Herschel offers a comprehensive selection of duffel bags, with a wide range of colors and sizes on offer. Our favorite is this khaki and coffee brown – an earthy pairing that will never go out of style. Buy now 89.98 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Luca Faloni Weekends Luca Faloni All Luca Falonis leather goods are handcrafted by expert artisans across Italy, so you can count on the finest craftsmanship and materials across the entire range. This particular bag is made in Florence from full-grain leather and is the perfect size for a weekend getaway, whether it’s New York or the French Riviera – whichever you choose, you’re sure to make the most of it. craving for theft. Buy now 695 , Luca Faloni {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Briggs & Riley travel bag Briggs and Riley For a hassle-free trip, opt for Briggs & Rileys Weekender Duffle. It’s sleek, spacious and has useful storage features, plus the option of monogramming for a personal touch. Buy now 219 , Briggs and Riley {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Carl Friedrik Palissy Weekend Leather weekend bag Carl Friedrick Carl Friedrik’s all-leather design will be your last-minute travel staple for years to come. The sophisticated black will go with almost any outfit and the durable leather and vertical construction will certainly stand the test of time – both aesthetically pleasing and durable. Buy now 695 , Carl Friedrick {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gant Archive Shield Duffel Bag Glove This sporty duffel bag has vintage charm thanks to the 80s Archive Shield Gloves logo. Crafted from cotton canvas and featuring an adjustable shoulder strap and interior pocket, it’s the perfect college weekender. Buy now 90 , Glove {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Row brushed-suede tote MatchesFashion If you have the opportunity, marry yourself from head to toe in The Row everyday. Sleek to the nth degree, the entire collection exudes understated luxury, including this soft brushed suede tote. Super soft to the touch with gold hardware, it’s top of our wish list. Buy now 3250 , MatchesFashion {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rowing Blazers X Warden Brooks Duke & Duke Banker Bag Rowing Blazers Once a fashion faux pas, the classic banker’s bag has become a coveted aesthetic – whether ironic or cool, Rowing Blazers has hit the nail on the head with its collaboration with Warden Brooks, the maker of the iconic style. Elevating the look with a new colourway, logo-embellished canvas straps and the Rowing Blazers logo patch, this is a stylish bag for the gym or a night out. Buy now 140 , Rowing Blazers {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rains small sports bag Rains The ultimate in minimalist chic, the small Rains duffel bag stays true to the brand’s Scandi heritage. With all the practical features you could ask for, from multiple zippered mesh pockets to wrap-around straps, from the large main compartment to the labels’ signature waterproof fabric, it’s both functional and stylish. Buy now 115 , Rains {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gucci strap and leather-trimmed monogram canvas duffel bag matches fashion The giant GG motif and the iconic red and green stripes of the Gucci bag exude Italian luxury. Perfect for a chic weekend in the city or a stay in a luxury hotel, this bag is an investment that will last you a lifetime. Buy now 1740 , Mr Porter {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

