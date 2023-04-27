Mavericks start a busy week in typical fashion – Minnesota State University





Mankato, Minn. MSU Women’s Outdoor Athletics began competition for this week today in Minneapolis, Minnesota and St. Peter, Minnesota. At the Running on Hope Invitational in Minneapolis, senior Lexie Hurst set the tone for the week with a first place shot put with a throw of 14.52m (47′ 7.75″). Junior Madeline Fretag joins Hurst on the podium in sixth after throwing 13.04m (42’9.5″). First-year student Gianna Trotter recorded a personal best in the javelin throw, having thrown 32.62m (107′). In the hammer throw, junior Madison Glyn ended up seventh with a throw of 45.03m (147’9″). The Mavericks stacked the podium in the discus event. Hurst led the charge in third, throwing 44.17m (144′ 1″). Close behind, Fretag was fourth, throwing 43.12m (141′ 5″). Next was junior McRath with a throw of 40.59m (133′ 2″) to place sixth. Trotter was back on the podium in eighth place after a throw of 38.76m (127′ 2″). Glynn also found the top 10 with a throw of 38.43m (126′ 1″) to place 10th. Junior paige hickson placed second in the pole vault with a jump of 3.91m (12′ 10″). Tied fifth place in the event was in sophomore Toryn Richards after jumping 3.26m (10′ 8.25″). In the long jump, senior Mariah Williams finished fourth after a jump of 5.17m (16′ 11.5″). Not far behind was his teammate Bald Molly . The second placed eighth with a jump of 3.26m (16′ 9.25″). Second year Jace Newman found the top 10 in the triple jump with a leap of 10.52m (34′ 6.25″), placing 10th in the event. Four Mavericks earned top-10 marks in the high jump. To start, senior Thea Langston jumped 1.64m (5′ 4.5″) to finish fourth. In fifth, Richards jumped 1.59m (5′ 2.5″). The jump to 1.59 m (5′ 2.5″) was also in second year Olivia Solis to place sixth. Junior Lauren Prener finished the event in 10th place with a jump of 1.54m (5′ 0.5″). Transfer to Race Events, Year Two Lyric Brennan and junior cora andersen personal bests scored in the 100m hurdles. Brennan, sixth, ran a 14.88, while Andersen ran a 15.38 to place eighth. A trio of Mavericks found the podium in the 100m. First-year student Norah d’Almeida finished fourth with a time of 12.21. Not far behind was junior caitlyn jones with a time of 12.39 to finish sixth. Williams also placed eighth with a time of 12.45. D’Almeida again finished on the top step of the podium with a time of 25.66 in the 200m, finishing eighth. First-year student Grace Hambel finished seventh in the 400m after running a 58.66. In the 1500m race, freshman Kennedy Speer led a group of Mavericks with a time of 4:59.24 to finish eighth. Right behind were the freshmen madison matz and junior Marissa Ellenbecker with times of 5:00.08 and 5:01.35 respectively. To complete ongoing events, second year Megan Narveson recorded a personal best 19:29.44 to place seventh. Junior Alison Zigler finished with a time of 19:58.65 and placed 10th. Competing at the Gustie Twilight in St. Peter, Minnesota, three Mavericks dominated the hammer throw and shot put events. First-year student Mony Johnson picked up the hammer throw victory with an earth-shattering throw of 156′ 9″. That places her 13th on MSU’s list of all-time greatest performers. Junior Libby Beck and freshman Mackenzie Peterson joined Johnson on the podium, finishing third (43.99m, 144’4″) and fifth (42.59m, 139’8″) respectively. In the shot put, Johnson and Beck had two more outstanding finishes. Johnson threw 13.21m (43′ 4.25″) to place second. Beck placed fourth after throwing 12.28m (40′ 3.5″). The Mavericks will continue competition tomorrow in Iowa at the Drake Relays and Kip Janvrin Open.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msumavericks.com/news/2023/4/26/womens-track-and-field-mavericks-start-off-busy-week-in-typical-fashion.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos