Doja Cat Cuts a Fantastic Figure in a VERY Sheer Dress at the Time 100 Gala in NYC

Doja Cat attended the Time 100 Gala, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old rapper turned heads in a jaw-dropping outfit at the event, which was attended by A-list stars including Kim Kardashian, Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Coolidge.

The performer, who recently graced the cover of Time, was also pictured spending time with Tiffany Haddish later that evening.

Doja Cat wore a dress that featured sheer lavender accented with racy ruffles.

The Say So singer’s dress also included a sheer black top that contrasted with long red leather gloves.

The Grammy Award-winning artist added many elements of shine to her look with various jewelry.

The singer, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, had her hair dyed blonde, which went well with the tones of her clothes.

Doja Cat then changed into an all black outfit which included a sleeveless top with several cut out parts.

The rapper also donned a pair of fishnet leggings to match the color of her top.

The artist has already spoken with Time and talked about what she uses to find content to influence her work.

“I’m kind of a recluse. I really like staying at home. I get a lot of inspiration from Instagram and different artists on Instagram,” she said.

Doja Cat went on to say that she really enjoys using her various social media platforms to interact with her fans and push her art forward.

“Social media has been a very big part of what I do. I’m just learning to control how much I post and how I post these things,” she said.

The singer, who is known for sharing often unorthodox comments on social media, said she really enjoys making flippant remarks in an effort to get a response from her fans.

“I see it as a form of entertainment for people who read it and watch it. And I’m entertained as well,” she said.

The performer concluded by teasing the potential name of her upcoming fourth studio album.

‘I like the idea of ​​Hellmouth because it sounds good. And it’s provocative,” she said.

Doja Cat’s debut album, titled Amala, was originally released in March 2018.

Her second album, Hot Pink, debuted the following year to critical acclaim and commercial success.

The hitmaker’s third record, Planet Her, was released in 2021 and reached number two on the US Billboard 200 chart.

The album was also up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album honors at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Doja Cat revealed that she was preparing her fourth disc during an Instagram livestream which took place in December 2021.

The performer later said she wanted to create a record made up of mostly rap songs in a series of Tweets that were shared earlier this month.

The singer previously teased the potential name of her next album in March.

She has yet to reveal to the public the potential release date of her project.