Texas Department of Agriculture dress code now based on biological sex





Comment this story Comment Much of the new Texas Department of Agricultures dress code probably won’t surprise most office workers. Employees are prohibited from wearing ripped jeans, crop tops or flip flops. Pants should not sag to the knees. Professional attire, such as a suit or pantsuit, is expected for those testifying before the state legislature. Then there’s the part that the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas denounces as unconstitutional, inflammatory, and harmful: employees are expected to conform to this dress code in a manner consistent with their biological sex. Earlier this month, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a two-page dress code and grooming policy, which was first leaked and published Monday by the texas watcher. The ACLU has since called the policy clearly illegal, casting it as the most recent attempt by Texas state lawmakers to target transgender people while they attend school, play sports, receive medical care and simply live. This dress code policy is the commissioner trying to take us back decades in time to a time when government and private employers could try to dictate and control how people express their gender, said Brian Klosterboer, attorney at the ACLU of Texas. Texas is home. The Briggle family and their trans child are fighting for it. Department officials and Governor Greg Abbott’s (R) office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Washington Post. But on Wednesday morning, Miller defended the new dress code on Spectrum News 1. Describing himself as a loosely regulated guy who didn’t want to impose a dress code, Miller said he still needed to get employees in shape as they returned to the office after years of wearing pajamas on their sofas while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. He also addressed the requirement that employees dress in a manner compatible with their biological sex. We don’t want a man to come dressed in drag, or vice versa, he said. It’s very disruptive. It’s not professional. The two-page policy, dated April 13, states that employees who interact with the public and other government officials outside the department must dress in business attire. The dress code gives examples disaggregated by gender. For men, this means long-sleeved shirts, ties and jackets worn with slacks and dress shoes or boots. For women, it includes tailored trouser suits, professional dresses and coordinated dressy outfits worn with or without a blazer and conservative closed shoes or boots. You are a professional, the policy states more than once, look like one. Employees in violation can be disciplined or even fired, the policy adds. Most of the new policy appears acceptable, Klosterboer said, as employers, whether government agencies or private companies, have the right to require employees to adhere to professional dress code. basic. But they can’t force their employees to conform to gender stereotypes, which several decisions of the US Supreme Court and federal appeals courts have made clear in recent years, he added. You can ask people to dress professionally without discrimination based on gender, race or any other protected characteristic, he said. But this policy here is clearly illegal. The new policy is particularly hostile to transgender employees, Klosterboer said, but it also sends a deeply damaging message to all LGBTQ workers in the department. And it could be weaponized by a bad actor who decides to target a subordinate he dislikes or finds professionally threatening by claiming his outfit isn’t masculine or feminine enough, he said. added. It’s so vague, Klosterboer said. Anti-trans bills have doubled since 2022. Our map shows where the states stand. Texas state lawmakers introduced 52 anti-LGBTQ bills during this year’s legislative session, according to ACLU Data. On Friday, 49 of them were the most anti-transgender in the country, according to analysis of this data by The Posts. To date, none have been enacted. Besides being discriminatory and damaging, the Texas Department of Agricultures new dress code policy is also a waste of time, Klosterboer said. It’s such a shame to see a government agency that should be focused on its job and serving the people of Texas adopt a policy that seems so inflammatory and discriminatory toward its own employees, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2023/04/27/texas-agriculture-dress-code-transgender/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos