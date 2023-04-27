SHEIN ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE FASHION SPONSORSHIP TO STAGECOACH FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR





SHEIN also launched a capsule collection inspired by Western trends and style for consumers. ANGELS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SHEIN, the renowned global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, is delighted to announce that it will once again be the exclusive fashion sponsor of Stagecoach — California famous country music festival. The festival will take place from friday april 28 For Sunday, April 30, 2023at the Empire Polo Club in IndianCALIFORNIA. Near the main stage, the SHEIN Saloon offers fans an array of experiences ranging from Cowboy Karaoke, a 360 Mirrored Bull, Watering Hole Lounge & Bar, Glam Stations, Photo Moments and Novelty Giveaways. The large space is constructed from shipping containers and is located on the festival grounds between the Honky Tonk and the main stage. “Our partnership with Stagecoach last year was such a success and we are thrilled to be back,” said Maxine Silva, Senior Director of Brand PR at SHEIN. “We love that the country world has welcomed us and that our SHEIN Saloon has become such a popular part of the Stagecoach Festival.” In addition to being the exclusive fashion partner, SHEIN has created a Western-inspired clothing collection in collaboration with Stagecoach Festival that adds glitz and glamor with cowboy chic perfect for the festival or for consumers increasing their home wardrobe. Earlier this month, SHEIN also partnered with Priscilla Block to launch a festival collection inspired by the country singer’s personal style ahead of her Stagecoach performance. Starting today, the Stagecoach Festival and Priscilla Block collaboration collections are available for purchase at us.shein.com. Both collections feature the hottest trends in today’s fashion industry, such as cowboy boots, floral dresses, denim shorts, hats, graphic tees and more. About SHEIN SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-tailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to everyone. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to provide a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in over 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEINgroup.com. The story continues MEDIA CONTACTS James Te

