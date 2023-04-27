How to watch, learn all about the iconic perk

Fashion can be stunning anytime. But there’s only one night a year when we’re sure to spot jaw-dropping fashion moments, like Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress, Billy Wear like a golden god or Blake Lively in a New York themed dress that morphed before our eyes: the Met Gala.

One of the most anticipated annual evenings of celebrity and fashion gathering, the Met Ball is due to take place on the first Monday in May, as tradition dictates.

This year’s annual benefit will pay tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at 85, following last year’s event, which had a “golden glamour” dress code and sartorial moments that didn’t not disappointed.

Here’s everything you need to know about fashion’s biggest night.

When is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala will take place on May 1, the first Monday in May.

Last year’s Met Gala, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” marked a return to the event’s annual schedule for the first Monday in May after the pandemic caused the gala to be canceled. 2020 and the postponement of the 2021 gala to September.

How to watch the Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala will air live on Voguein, a show hosted by La La Anthony, Chloe Fineman and Derek Blasberg.

Fans can connect The Vogue websiteand on Vogue’s YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pagesfrom 6:30 p.m. AND. The “best party of the year” will also be live on E! from 18h.AND.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is an invitation-only fundraiser held annually at Metropolitan Museum of Art on New York’s Upper East Side.

The event kicks off with one of the world’s most anticipated carpets as big names enter the museum in glamorous attire to dine, catch performances and preview the Costume Institute’s spring exhibit. The evening benefits the museum’s Costume Institute. Last year, the event brought in $17.4 million for the institute, according to The Associated Press.

The design for the event was led by industry-transforming publicist Eleanor Lambert, elevating American fashion to global respect, according to the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

The Met Gala began as a “midnight supper” in 1948, according to vogueVogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour took the reins in 1995, and the iconic annual event has evolved to include front-page-worthy fashion moments and a celebrity fanfare..

What is the theme and dress code for the Met Gala 2023?

The stars, influencers and fashion personalities attending the Met Gala this year will pay tribute to Lagerfeld.

The German-born fashion designer worked for decades as creative director for major fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi and Chlo, in addition to running his eponymous international fashion label.

The stars will likely wear Lagerfeld-related attire for the “In Honor of Karl” dress code.

Lagerfeld’s celebration will continue with the Met’s Costume Institute Spring 2023 Exhibition featuring the creator, opening to the public May 5.

Who will be at the Met Gala?

The exclusive guest list for the Met Gala is mostly under lock and key until the stars hit the red carpet for the cameras to see. However, a handful of stars are pre-announced as co-chairs.

This year, Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz and Roger Federer will co-host the extravagant event alongside Wintour.

Around 600 people usually attend, according to vogue. The guest list usually includes a range of movie stars, musicians, sports stars, politicians and other notables.

Iconic Met Gala Carpet Moments Over the Years

The gala carpet is attracting attention from all over the world and the list of stunning looks is long.

There wasRihanna as the Sparkling Pope; Zendaya as bright version of Cinderella;Katy Perryas a chandelier. Also: The shining moment of Beyonc’s “naked dress” in sheer Givenchy covered in hand-sewn crystals.

Billy Porter, carried in a litter by six shirtless men, attended as the Egyptian sun god. In the same year, Lady Gagas presented a 16-minute striptease.

Last year, host Blake Lively’s Versace dress, a tribute to iconic New York architecture, changed color before fans watched. Plus, of course, Kim Kardashian’s slew of jaw-dropping carpet looks, from her head-to-toe black Balenciaga outfit that covered her face to the time of 2022’s Marilyn Monroe dress.

What is the 2023Met’s Costume Institute exhibition?

The Met’s Costume Institute exhibit will transform to reflect“Karl Lagerfeld: a line of beauty”and will see some 150 of his designs and some original sketches put together to illustrate his “stylish language”, according to a Met press release.

Lagerfeld has designed styles for Chanel, Balmain, Fendi, Chlo, Patou and her own namesake label.

The Met calls her work “unprecedented in the history of fashion.”

The exhibition will be open to the public from May 5 to July 16. The “stylistic vocabulary” on which the exhibition focuses will be presented in aesthetic themes that repeat through Lagerfeld’s fashion collections from the 1950s and progress through work in 2019 before his death.

Contributor: Jocelyn Noveck, The Associated Press

