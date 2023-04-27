Fashion
Natalie Portman wears a little black dress with a cut-out front on The Late Late Show with James Corden
Natalie Portman wears a little black dress with a cut-out front on The Late Late Show with James Corden
Natalie Portman wore a little black dress with a cut-out front on Tuesday while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS.
The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress revealed she was inspired to help start a women’s soccer league in Los Angeles after seeing her 12-year-old son’s enthusiasm.
Natalie appeared on the show to discuss her new three-part HBO documentary titled Angel City about the launch of a women’s soccer league in Los Angeles in 2022. Natalie is also a co-founder of the Angel City team.
“The show documents building a team from scratch,” Natalie said. “We had to build from scratch. I saw my son watching the Women’s World Cup with the same kind of rabid fandom that he watched the Men’s World Cup. I was like ‘whoa, it’s a revolution if kids can look up to female athletes the same way they look up to male athletes’.
James played a clip from the show and said he heard attendance at the games had been high.
Guest appearance: Natalie Portman wore a little black dress with a cutout front on Tuesday during her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS
Black dress: The 41-year-old actress showed off her skinny legs in a little black dress
“Yeah, we’re sold out every game,” Natalie said.
James said he had seen Natalie’s cooking videos and asked her if she was on which cooking reality show she would have the best chance of winning.
“I’m a hardcore Top Chef,” Natalie said. “I’ve watched enough of it to hope to get something out of it.”
He asked her what she would serve him if he came and when she said vegan couscous. James didn’t look interested.
“If I go to Natalie Portman, I really want a nice little pad thai or something,” James said.
Natalie and James also did a skit together where they played all of her iconic Star Wars roles in Closer to Black Swan.
James asked if she had a favorite movie she had done.
‘I’m sure Black Swan is the most I’ve met my husband [choreographer Benjamin Millepied] the rest of my life followed because of that movie,” Natalie said.
The couple have two children, son Aleph and daughter Amalia.
Hollywood star: Natalie and James also did a skit together where they played all of her iconic roles from Star Wars to Closer to Black Swan
Oscar winner: She performed a scene from her Oscar-winning Black Swan role with James
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12015043/Natalie-Portman-rocks-little-black-dress-cutout-Late-Late-James-Corden.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Natalie Portman wears a little black dress with a cut-out front on The Late Late Show with James Corden
- Stock market today: Asian stocks climb despite banking fears
- How smartphones can help in an emergency
- Top Diets for Heart Health, According to the American Heart Association
- The Istanbul Dilemma: Earthquake Risks, In Addition to the Housing Crisis
- At Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega campaign speech in Karnataka, message to end ‘Revdi culture’
- British troops prepare to withdraw from Sudan
- ‘Champion’ hits the big screen on Saturday
- Power play | Lancashire cricket club
- Eye-catching REDress project honors Indigenous women
- Sudan: Evacuee in tears after landing back in UK
- (Re)Solved TV Show Executive Producer is from Delaware County PA