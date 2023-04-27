Natalie Portman wears a little black dress with a cut-out front on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Natalie Portman wore a little black dress with a cut-out front on Tuesday while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress revealed she was inspired to help start a women’s soccer league in Los Angeles after seeing her 12-year-old son’s enthusiasm.

Natalie appeared on the show to discuss her new three-part HBO documentary titled Angel City about the launch of a women’s soccer league in Los Angeles in 2022. Natalie is also a co-founder of the Angel City team.

“The show documents building a team from scratch,” Natalie said. “We had to build from scratch. I saw my son watching the Women’s World Cup with the same kind of rabid fandom that he watched the Men’s World Cup. I was like ‘whoa, it’s a revolution if kids can look up to female athletes the same way they look up to male athletes’.

James played a clip from the show and said he heard attendance at the games had been high.

“Yeah, we’re sold out every game,” Natalie said.

James said he had seen Natalie’s cooking videos and asked her if she was on which cooking reality show she would have the best chance of winning.

“I’m a hardcore Top Chef,” Natalie said. “I’ve watched enough of it to hope to get something out of it.”

He asked her what she would serve him if he came and when she said vegan couscous. James didn’t look interested.

“If I go to Natalie Portman, I really want a nice little pad thai or something,” James said.

Natalie and James also did a skit together where they played all of her iconic Star Wars roles in Closer to Black Swan.

James asked if she had a favorite movie she had done.

‘I’m sure Black Swan is the most I’ve met my husband [choreographer Benjamin Millepied] the rest of my life followed because of that movie,” Natalie said.

The couple have two children, son Aleph and daughter Amalia.

