Katy Perry loses in federal court with Australian fashion designer

An Australian fashion designer has won a court battle against pop star Katy Perry over a long-running trademark dispute.

The case heard in the Federal Court of Australiaceased last Friday, with results only released by the judge today.

A series of legal actions were first launched in June 2009 regarding a brand owned by Katie Jane Taylor, who uses her birth name to design and sell clothing under the Katie Perry brand.

Ms Taylor and the American pop singer have continually clashed over who gets the rights and financial benefits to the homophonic name.

“It’s the story of two women, two teenage dreams and a name,” said judge Brigitte Markovic at the start of a long written judgment.

The court ruled that the designer was partially successful in her trademark infringement claims.

She found breaches took place during Perry’s 2014 and 2015 Prismatic tour of Australia, at pop-up stores in Sydney and Melbourne during that tour, and on a website for merchandise company Bravado.

Katy Perry was also found guilty of infringing the trademark through several tweets and Facebook posts.

One of Perry’s companies, Kitty Purry, was responsible for those violations, the judge found.

Perry herself was also convicted of trademark infringement through several tweets and Facebook posts promoting pop-up products and stores in 2013 and 2014.

Ms Taylor had alleged trademark infringement relating to a total of eight clothing sales “channels”, including through Myer, Target and Cotton On after 2013.

But despite the offenses established in relation to the tour, the pop-up store and the Bravado website, the judge found that his claims had otherwise failed.

A double namesake

In 2008, Katy Perry burst onto the music scene with her breakthrough track I Kissed A Girl, followed by the hit Hot N Cold.

It was the same year that Sydney-based Katie Perry, also known as Katie Howell at the time, filed a trademark application on her line of t-shirts, trousers and accessories in september.

Ms. Taylor created Katie Perry in late 2006 and ran smoothly until she received a cease and desist notice three years later from the musician’s representatives over the similar brand name in June 2009 .

Australian fashion designer Katie Taylor has sued American pop star Katy Perry for trademark infringement.

Meanwhile, Perry, who had enjoyed commercial success on the Australian charts, also filed a trademark application for the word “Katy Perry” in the same month as the legal correspondence sent to Ms Taylor.

Perry’s legal name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, having taken her mother’s maiden name for her performances in 2004.

Her team tried to pressure Ms Taylor to walk away from her loungewear brand, arguing that its brand name was ‘misleading or misleading’.

“I had no knowledge of the singer at the time,” Ms. Taylor wrote in a 2020 blog post looking back at the time period.

Ms Taylor’s clothing label for Katie Perry officially entered the Australian Intellectual Property Register in July 2009.

A hearing with IP Australia between the two parties was scheduled at the time after Perry’s team filed a notice of objection, but ultimately fell through.

Attempts to establish a coexistence agreement have also failed.

Back to Lawyers

Just over a decade after the initial brawl, Ms Taylor filed a claim in the Federal Court of Australia against Perry and her companies Killer Queen and Kitty Purry.

In the years since the initial confrontation, Perry had come down four times as part of her world tours.

The court heard allegations that Perry’s merchandise was “substantially identical or deceptively similar” to Ms Taylor’s brand.

Since then, the civil law case has been going back and forth for more than three years.

“Mrs. Hudson and her advisers attempted to use their utmost sophistication and financial might to stifle Ms. Taylor’s fledgling business,” lawyer Christian Dimitriadis SC said in November 2021.

The star did not appear in person, but her manager Steven Jensen spoke as a witness.

Perry’s legal team filed a counterclaim in December 2019 against Ms Taylor, seeking the cancellation of Ms Taylor’s trademark, as the singer already had a reputation in Australia before the designer asserted her legal claim.

But Judge Markovic found this month that Perry’s reputation at the time was tied to entertainment and music, even though there was evidence he intended to use his name in connection with clothing. .

“I am not convinced that because of this reputation, the use of the [Ms Taylor’s trademark]would be likely to mislead or confuse,” the judge said.

As to whether the designer’s mark could be confusing more recently, due to Perry’s international fame, the judge said that as of the end of 2019, there was no evidence of such confusion despite the fact that the two women had been in business for about ten years.

The counterclaim was dismissed.

Perry continues to hold five trademarks in Australia, according to an IP Australia spokesperson.