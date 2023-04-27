A professional dress guide prepares students for work





Professional dress guides help students choose the best attire for the definition of appropriate attire in their workplace. Eclipse_Images/E+/Getty Images

As institutions prepare students for a professional workplace in their internships or after graduation, dressing them for success is a priority. A Research study Using Adzuna’s job listings published between March 2019 and March 2023, US workplace dress codes are changing to be more professional, and students should be prepared to match them. So far in 2023, 42% of job postings referenced a casual dress code 13 percentage points higher than in 2022. Career closets provide students with free professional attire that they can borrow or keep, but institutions also teach students how to put together work-appropriate and tasteful attire. Inside Higher Education found four tips for career centers and higher education professionals on how to guide students in their professional dress development.

The most popular Define the terms of professional dress. Teaching students how to dress professionally should begin with the language of professional dress codes. Breaking down the differences between casual, casual, business casual, and business attire can establish a baseline of expectations for a student. Gardner Webb University has an online dress guide for students that establishes what each item of clothing is and could look like, including accessories and grooming. View industry standards. In different professional roles, students will be required to dress more conservatively. Offering insight into how an elementary school teacher might dress compared to an accountant or communications officer can build confidence in a student’s professional attire before their first day on the job. Different geographical areas will also distinguish between types of clothing. Duke University Career Center dress guide suggests students talk to a mentor about industry expectations and cultural differences regarding what is appropriate for the job. Create a visual guide. Establishing a photo guide of examples of professional clothing can serve as a reference point for students. While many professional dress guidelines detail the types of clothing that fall under each workwear category, matching pieces or matching colors can be another source of confusion for the novice professional. The University of Houston Workwear FAQs include a video tutorial on how to tie a tie and bow tie, another confusing process for some students. A photo guide can also show what a student should avoid wearing to work. Rutgers Universities guide gives photo examples of what is not included in a professional wardrobe. Establish gender norms. Creating universal or gender-neutral standards for professional attire is more inclusive, allowing students of all gender identities to see themselves in the dress standards. Western Universities of Pennsylvania professional dress guide shows fashionable neutral clothing and suggestions for clothing commonly worn by people of all genders. Do you have a career preparation success tip that could help others encourage student success? Tell us about it.

