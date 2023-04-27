Nick Castellanos and Phillies win in fashion against Mariners – Phillies Nation





Nick Castellanos is off to a strong start in 2023. (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire) Final score: Phillies 6, Mariners 5 There were several times during the 2022 season when Nick Castellanos struggled, but his Philadelphia Phillies teammates picked him up and the club picked up a win. Fast forward a year and Castellanos is off to a scorching start at the plate in 2023, and another solid performance from the former Silver Slugger Award winner helped the Phillies earn a win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. Castellanos started the scoring late in the first, smashing a two-run homer 392 feet from right center field: For Castellanos, it was his third home run in four games. In a win over the Colorado Rockies last Saturday, the outfielder hit two homers, his first two homers (regular or playoff) since August 27 of last season. The 2-0 lead was short-lived for the Phillies, as three straight Mariners reached base with two outs against Taijuan Walker in the top of the second. And former Phillies first-round pick JP Crawford quickly unloaded the bases with a grand slam into the Phillies bullpen: Julio Rodrguez followed with his own home run, a 404-foot solo shot to left center field: The Phillies recovered a run late in the third inning on an RBI single from Kyle Schwarber that tackled Edmundo Sosa. That said, they missed the chance to do more damage with Castellanos and Brandon Marsh on the ground, ultimately pinning two runners in scoring position. Castellanos would add his third RBI of the game in the home half of the fifth, singular in center field in relatively heavy rain to score Bryson Stott. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Castellanos and Marsh started the inning with singles from reliever Justin Topa. JT Realmuto then scalded a ball to second baseman Kolten Wong – two-time Gold Glove Award winner – who let the ball devour him and go into center field: That turned a potential double play into an RBI single, leaving the Phillies with two runners on base. Alec Bohm immediately capitalized, giving the Phillies a lead and sending Topa to the showers: Jos Alvarado made the save in the ninth, and as he allowed a two-out brace from Crawford, the 27-year-old eventually recorded his fourth save of the season. With the victory, the Phillies improve their record to 12-13. Meanwhile, the Mariners — who ended an even longer playoff drought than the Phillies last year — are 11-13 post-loss. Matt Strahm will receive the ball on Wednesday afternoon, as the Phillies wrap up this series and stay home with a morning. Shibe Vintage Sports Remarks Taijuan walker struggled mightily on Wednesday, giving up five runs in just four innings. The Mariners hit four balls over 100 mph in outbound speed off Walker, two of which went off court. The veteran right-handers’ ERA now sits at 4.97. He ultimately left the match with a right forearm tightness.

32,641 was the presence at Citizens Bank Park for the second tilt of this three-game set.

1:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: SportsRadio 94 WIP

