Paris Jackson was the last to wear the nude dress, and she had to restrict her comments after dealing with so many complaints





Model and actress Paris Jackson rocked some truly striking ensembles in her day, and she continues to cement herself as one of the most subversive figures in the fashion game. She usually posts pictures of her cuts to her social media accounts, where fans will post their thoughts. However, last weekend, a style-focused update sparked reactions that the star didn’t seem to have time for. Jackson posted a photo of herself wearing a nude dress and received a massive amount of engagement. So much so that she had to restrict comments after facing a wave of complaints. Before I dive into that, I may need to provide a bit of background for those unaware of this particular fashion trend. We are not talking about a sheer dress like the one Emily Ratajkowski rocked at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party this year. Nor is it the same as the pure gaze of Brie Larson’s recent transformation video . What we are talking about here is a dress that features a print of a naked body. It may sound unconventional, but it’s becoming more and more common, with Bella Thorne and Kylie Jenner among those wearing the nude dress over the years. Paris Jackson has taken to the trend, as evidenced by an Instagram post she shared. The brown ensemble she wore is from French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier and features an impeccable rendition of the female form. While wearing it to an event for Fashion Daze, she also had a dog in tow. In addition, the video featured an audio recording focusing on body shame, which (for BuzzFeed ) has become popular on social media. Take a look at the post for yourself below: As of this writing, the post has gained over 202,000 likes, and while they’ve been limited, there are still plenty of comments. Some users criticize the 25-year-old’s choice of dress. Referencing her decision to don the dress bare, one commenter claimed, “Just because you CAN doesn’t mean you HAVE to…” Another person seemed to have a similar view, asking “When [did] we are starting to leave things to the imagination instead of having to see everything on display? Answers like these prompted the Swarm cast member to post a reaction to her Instagram Stories, which you can see: She may have received a lot of criticism, but others backed her up in the OG post comments. A fan said, “Calm down friends, it’s a print dress, not a see-through dress.” Another fan said that “people are so easily offended by the female body, even if it’s just a print on a piece of clothing.” While we can’t say exactly what the majority position is on this issue, at the very least, it appears they agree. In the past, Paris Jackson has come across as a person who walks at her own pace. Years ago, Jackson was known for post topless pictures even using some photos to showcase his chest tattoos . So, in all honesty, it’s not even the riskiest thing she’s shared online. Chances are, the nude dress will be far from the last unconventional look Paris Jackson will sport and then post on social media. There may even be some backflow there and if so I would expect it to just stop the noise like it did here.

