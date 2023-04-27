Fashion
Establish secondary meaning in product design trade dress
Trademark owners frequently encounter significant difficulties in obtaining federal trade dress registration. The recent decision in the Eastern District of Virginia confirmed that TBL Licensing, LLC, the owner of the Timberland boot brand, was no exception to this fight.
Unlike a word mark, a product design can Never be inherently distinctive in law because consumers are aware that such designs are intended to make goods more useful or attractive rather than to identify their source. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. v. Samara Bros., Inc., 529 US 205, 212-213 (2000). In order to obtain federal trademark registration for a product design, the applicant must establish a secondary meaning. In addition to the regular requirements to show secondary meaning involving word marks (i.e. establishing the secondary meaning required for a federal trade dress registration. In product design cases, advertising research may be evidence most effective evidence provided by a claimant, as other forms of evidence may carry less weight.
For example, in TBL Licensing, LLC v VidalNo. 1:21-cv-00681, 2022 WL 17573906 (ED Va. Dec. 8, 2022), TBL Licensing, LLC (Timberland) argued that its sales and advertising of boots with the claimed features were so substantial that the rights brand must be attached.
The court agreed that the numbers were impressive, but similar numbers that would have established secondary meaning in a word mark did not for a product design. When evaluating sales figures in product design cases, a product’s success in the marketplace more accurately reflects the desirability of the product’s configuration rather than the source designation ability of its features. The court observed that Timberland’s efforts to use large advertising expenditures as evidence of a secondary meaning encountered the same problem since the large expenditures did not prove that the advertisement actually created a secondary meaning regarding the product. In the end, despite large sums and more than 50 years of advertising, Timberland had produced no evidence that it had engaged in publicity research. Without seeking publicity, Timberland has failed to tie its substantial sales and advertising figures to the one thing it must prove: that amidst a sea of similar-looking boots, consumers can nonetheless identify the Timberlands product solely by the eight product characteristics specified, independent of any other marks used on or with the product. The court explained:
The publicity proof that [Plaintiff] offers in this case is distinguished by the lack of look for advertising. During decades of intense promotional activity, [Plaintiff] advertised its products using many different themes, but it never announced that consumers should look for any of the things it now claims constitute protectable trade dress as source identifiers, such such as eyelets, notched soles, collars, etc. alone all the elements together.
Ineffective search advertising
According to the court of TBL, customers will generally not see a design as indicating a single source of goods. Instead, a candidate should teach clients to look for any design feature intended to be a source identifier. And the applicant must do so in a way that does not emphasize function over source identification. The court noted that whenever Timberlands’ advertisements mentioned requested features, the advertisements discussed the functional benefits of those features, such as waterproofing and durability. Since functional designs cannot function as trademarks, this type of advertising fails to establish distinctiveness in law. Ad search also fails if the ads cause consumers to search for traditional marks, such as words or logos.
In TBL, the advertisements submitted showed various advertisements and in-store displays featuring large-scale depictions of the registered word mark TIMBERLAND and the registered Timberlands tree logo to identify products as Timberlands. Customers would see the traditional marks long before they come close enough to determine whether the product contains the claimed design.
Effective Search Advertising
Look for the unique headphone design in an ad featuring headphones with the requested design was considered an effective look for the ad in In re HM Electronics, Inc., 2015 WL 12722655 (TTAB 17 November 2005). In addition to evidence of significant sales and advertising expenditures, Plaintiff has undertaken to seek advertising in print advertisements, invoice inserts, electronically distributed advertising, and a page on Plaintiff’s website that invited consumers to seek out the unique design of the earphone.
In addition to its advertising look, the plaintiff submitted photographs of other manufacturers’ products which were different from the claimed design. The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) noted that the look of the advertisement was particularly effective when the plaintiff also established that it is common for manufacturers in the industry to design helmets with a look unique.
Brand owners can improve the effectiveness of their look for advertising by incorporating fun and eye-catching elements that draw the public’s attention to their design. Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp. used clever slogans such as Put Your House Pink and Think Pink to reference their use of the color pink, and even the cartoon character Pink Panther as a not-so-subtle way to promote their arbitrary use. pink for fiberglass insulation. In re Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., 774 F.2d 1116, 227 USPQ 417, 423-24 (Fed. Cir. 1985).
Make a plan
Applicants may consider integrating search advertising into their social media, websites, or even traditional media, such as print media. Such advertisements should aim to draw the public’s attention to the design of the product the plaintiff seeks to protect, rather than functional aspects or other source-identifying indicia, such as word marks. Where appropriate, seeking publicity can be particularly effective where the industry has traditionally created unique designs. Advertising research is a powerful tool and often the only practical way to establish secondary significance so candidates can begin this marketing strategy immediately.
