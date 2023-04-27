Jacksonville Beach’s Sunhoney store will feature ‘cute and comfy’ items





Sunhoney, a local women-owned clothing company, is expected to have its first physical location later this month. The Jacksonville Beach-based online store plans to open its first storefront with a party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at 433 Pablo Ave. Alyssa Amato founded the store in 2019 out of a need she saw in modern, bohemian items made to be cute and comfy. I saw most of my growth in the third year, Amato said, especially doing the 904 Pop-up window. I was able to connect with my clients in real life. The showcase is a partnership between Amato and her boyfriend, Mark Braddock, who launched 904 Pop Up and the company 8103 Clothing. Both clothing brands will be presented at the store in a women’s and men’s division of approximately 1,200 square feet. Since the announcement of the physical store, Amato said she has had a lot more new eyes on the brand. Amato said she and Braddock, who met through 904 Pop Up, always wanted to open a storefront and showcase brands that were a bit smaller and didn’t have the overhead of a physical space. We always wanted to do something together because we both have our own brands, she said. Half of the store will be the women’s section with my brand, Sunhoney, and that will be its permanent location. It will include a rotation of local brands and will also sell plants in the store. On the other side of the store will be the men’s section with 8103 Clothing, a wall of sneakers, vintage and a hot sauce company that is also local. Amato said the goal was to showcase eclectic brands you might not be able to find outside of Jacksonville or the beaches. The couple had been talking about expanding like this for about a year, but when the perfect property suddenly appeared in February, Amato said they had to jump on it. We’ve been working on the store since mid-February, she says. We were using most of April to really polish everything. The grand opening celebration at the end of the month will feature food trucks and around 15 local vendors, some of whom will also take turns selling products at the store. All vendors featured are local to Jacksonville or Florida, and many have been part of 904 Pop Up in the past. Going forward, Amato said she hopes to plan organized events and work with other local businesses to bring yoga, candle making and a flower truck to the store and make it a community event. The hope is to attract people of all ages and from all parts of the city to this space, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jacksonville.com/story/business/briefs/2023/04/27/jacksonville-beach-boutique-sunhoney-to-offer-cute-and-comfortable-items/70099406007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos