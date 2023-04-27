Another wedding etiquette debate erupts after a TikToker claims the woman in the white wedding dress was actually a guest





A video of a wedding guest wearing a white dress continued an ongoing discussion about wedding etiquette on TikTok.TikTok: @isabellasg3, Isabella Santos Giha A TikTok that appeared to show a wedding guest wearing a white dress received 3.3 million views.

The uploader wrote that the choice was “sad” and disrespectful to the bride.

Over 4,000 people commented on the upload, with some viewers saying they would kick them out immediately. A video that appeared to show a wedding guest wearing a white dress that looked like a wedding dress exploded on TikTok, reigniting a heated discussion about wedding etiquette on the app. On April 26, a passing TikToker Isabelle Santos Giha job a video with an on-screen caption that read, “Two girls wore WHITE to my friends wedding.” The video showed a woman wearing a white embroidered dress to the ground at an outdoor event. “This one was wearing a legit WEDDING DRESS,” read another caption, as the same guest could be seen seated at a table. The video ended with a clip of another woman in a wedding dress, with on-screen text reading, “Bride got sad.” The caption read that the behavior was disrespectful and that guests were to “NEVER wear white to anyone’s wedding”. The upload quickly went viral and received over 3.3 million views in less than a day, along with 4,000 comments from users who seemed to overwhelmingly agree that wearing a white dress is the someone else’s wedding day was a huge faux pas and could distract the bride. Some viewers said they would kick a guest out of the wedding if a guest did so at their ceremony or reception, and one user wrote that he created a section on his wedding site’s FAQ that forbade white or off-white dresses, to reduce the risk of this happening to them. Other comments went further, hinting that they would ruin the dress. “People need to invite me to weddings because I’m a natural clitz, especially when drinking a glass of red wine,” one user wrote, in a comment that received over 10,400 likes. The story continues This isn’t the first time TikTok viewers have reacted strongly to an outfit that approximates the colors of the bride. Last month, designer Lauren Candy received over 3.6 million views and a wave of criticism after posting the TikTok in a sage green dress which she described as ‘probably the most beautiful wedding guest dress ever’ as some viewers disagreed and said she looked too much white. Wedding etiquette is a popular but often divisive topic on TikTok. The creators share their rules for ceremony and reception guests, which include what colors to avoid, tips for bridesmaidsand the appropriate budget for a wedding gift. For more stories like this, check out Insider’s digital literacy team coverage here. Read the original article at Initiated

