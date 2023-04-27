Lehigh students win $7,500 fashion scholarship

Although Lehigh does not have an established fashion major program, there are opportunities for students who want to enter the fashion industry after graduation.

One is the fashion scholarship fund.

This semester, four Lehigh undergraduate students won $7,500 scholarships after participating in the Fashion Scholarship Fund case study.

According to its website, the Fashion Scholarship Fund awards more than $1 million in scholarships each year to students at its 70 member schools.

Marketing professor Nevena Koukova has been an advisor to the Lehighs Fashion Scholarship Fund for six years.

Koukova said the Fashion Scholarship Fund is a foundation set up by leading fashion brands and retailers who want to encourage students to get into the fashion industry.

They are looking for talent on the design side and the business side, Koukova said.

When Lehigh joined the Fashion Scholarship Fund in 2007, the scholarship was primarily awarded to design students. However, Koukova said they have since expanded to include business students to increase participation in the competition.

One of this year’s winners, Emma Flinchbaugh, 24, said she heard about the scholarship opportunity through the marketing department. Although not academically involved in fashion, she saw the fund as a way to develop her marketing skills.

When I heard about the scholarship, it seemed like a really interesting opportunity to work on a very big project and learn a lot about marketing analysis, as well as the research needed for a project at this scale, Flinchbaugh said.

Entrants choose to make their case study in one of four competition categories: Marketing Analysis, Supply Chain, Merchandising, or Product Design and Development.

In each of these categories, students have problems to solve for a fashion company of their choice.

Flinchbaughs’ case study fell into the category of marketing analytics.

I focused on fashion brand Warby Parker and how they could use AI to strengthen the Gen Z consumer base, she said. I chose this brand because I noticed it hadn’t been made by previous case study winners, so I wanted to do something different.

Alyssa Albano, 24, another winner this year, heard about the fund at a marketing club meeting.

His case study was based on the implementation of NFTs at Lululemon.

I thought it was a great idea to increase brand loyalty and customer retention, Albano said. NFTs are an exciting new marketing tactic.

Koukova said the fund is more than just a scholarship, it’s a lifelong mentoring and support group that provides many learning, mentoring and employment opportunities.

According to the Fashion Scholarship Funds website, 100% of scholarship recipients were placed on internships or jobs with partner fashion companies in 2022.

There is definitely a huge network in the exchange, Albano said. When you win the scholarship, there are loads of industry professionals to talk to. I feel comfortable going into the future knowing that I am part of this network of amazing people who want to help.

After the winners are announced, a gala is held in New York to honor the winners.

Koukova said the gala is the Fashion Scholarship Funds’ flagship event and her main fundraiser for the scholarship for years to come. She said celebrities were invited and there was a unique chance for fellows to visit fashion companies, take part in a talent acquisition show and talk to recruiters.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was one of the speakers at this year’s gala. Albano said the winners were able to visit Vogue’s office in New York.

It was a great experience, Albano said. I felt like I was in shock for the week that followed. They did so many things, there were so many industry professionals there. It was exactly what I wanted to do at that time.

Marketing major Rehan Naeem, 23, and business major Kimiko Quayle, 25, were the other two Lehigh recipients of the scholarship.

Since Koukova began advising in 2016, there have been 19 Lehigh Fellows.

I am very happy with the result, Koukova said. Our students consistently and increasingly succeed in this competition.

She said sophomores, juniors and seniors can apply for the scholarship regardless of their major.

The proposed case study for the 2024 competition focuses on the environment and sustainability. The deadline for submission is October 2023.