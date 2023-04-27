Channel the look with this Amazon pick

Fashion
More flowers, please! We can never resist a good floral print, but mostly zoned the style for spring and summer. Fortunately, we also have fabulous inspiration this year, because Blake Lively recently made her triumphant return to the red carpet!
This is not a rare opportunity for We be inspired by Gossip Girl star. That being said, we don’t usually have access to the exact same clothes we see her pictured in. Sometimes it’s too expensive, sometimes it’s not even available for purchase. But it’s okay, because we found a beautiful dress which channels her most recent memorable look beautifully!
Get the BerryGo Off Shoulder Bodycon Mermaid Midi Dress for only $42 at Amazon!
Lively attended the Barnard Colleges annual gala on Monday (April 24) in New York, marking her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her fourth child with her husband. Ryan Reynolds in February. She wore a Carolina Herrera Fall 2023 dress, featuring a multicolored floral print on a white background, and a chic off-the-shoulder silhouette. She completed the look with a shiny neon coat and fuchsia pumps!
Now the Livelys dress is not available currently, but that’s ok, because this BerryGo dress is, and for a very fair price. It’s also on Prime, and it has great reviews! It’s made from 100% cotton and also has an off-the-shoulder cut, with adorable puff sleeves. We love its slim fit while being smocked for added stretch and comfort. Plus, it adds a ruffled hemline just below the knee for a midi mermaid silhouette! So perfect!

This dress actually comes in 23 colorways, though we highly recommend checking out the A2 Floral Pink option, which most closely resembles the Livelys dress. There are also other beautiful flowers to check out, as well as solid shades!
This slip dress is a beauty for date nights, rooftop bars, breezy brunches and more. Spring and summer will naturally present many occasions to wear it, so make sure it’s ready in your closet for the next occasion!

