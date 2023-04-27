Taking fast fashion slowly with Take It Or Leave It

A small purple shelf filled with clothing ranging from sweaters, Hawaiian shirts and jeans caught the eye of many passers-by at the sustainability fair on April 21. While some took items, others donated items they no longer wanted, which is part of the take it or leave it program It.

The sustainability fair, which showcased local businesses like South Hill Forest Products and Vias Cookies, was located in the Textor hallway and took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. But at the end of the corridor was the ephemeral boutique TIOLI which was run by members of Eco-Rep a group that focuses on promoting sustainability in college. The items that were in the pop-up shop came from the TIOLI room at Clarke Hall. TIOLI is a free second-hand shop which is open from 121h and 45h from Monday to Friday. TIOLI gives students the chance to pick up items that pique their interest and donate items like clothing, food containers, water bottles, and books they no longer want.

Senior Kelly Warren, program manager for Eco-Reps, said the group decided to create a pop-up shop at the fair, as it would not only introduce TIOLI to students, but provide more accessibility for students who cannot. easily get to Clarke Hall throughout the week. . Warren said she appreciates TIOLI’s contribution to the college as a local resource for students.

There’s a wide variety of products you can get sustainably, Warren said. You can obviously go to thrift stores, but here in Ithaca we have this wonderful resource like TIOLI where you can pick up the things you need for free. You don’t have to spend a single penny and it’s right here on campus.

Warren said the excess amount of clothing companies produce goes to landfills, which emit greenhouse gases. Clothing production contributes to climate change due to the large number of natural resources like water and oil that are used, according to the BBC. In addition, 810% of global emissions are related to the fashion industry, according to the AND.

Second year Eco-Reps member Alicia Menduni said she was glad the fair introduced TIOLI to more students who didn’t know it existed.

It’s great that people are so into it and it’s good to spread it, that way more people come into the room with more stuff, Menduni said.

Second year Chloe Zonis said she didn’t know much about TIOLI before the pop-up shop and had heard people talking about the shop. After experiencing the pop-up shop at the fair, Zonis said she plans to visit the TIOLI Room at Clarke Hall.

It’s nice to see that it’s a real working entity and not just made-up folklore from Ithaca, Zonis said. If I’m already looking to buy more clothes or just about to save some money, I might stop by Clarke first to see what’s in there.

Freshman Maria Lesser said she hopes to join Eco-Reps next semester and appreciates the work Eco-Reps does to educate students about the importance of sustainability.

Eco-Reps are doing amazing things, Lesser said. I think a lot of people care about sustainability, but I think Eco-Reps are the people who can help people facilitate that and get involved and they really encourage people to get involved in those interests .

However, despite the presence of TIOLI and other thrift stores, more and more people are turning to fast fashion. Fast fashion is how clothes are quickly produced to meet consumer needs at a rapid pace to meet the needs of having the latest fashion, according to Investopedia. Stores like H&M, Forever 21 and Zara are among the major contributors to fast fashion. According to Warren, one of the things TIOLI did during Sustainability Week was to educate students about fast fashion with a pop-up store of sustainable clothing.

We are really happy to help try to alleviate this problem in any way we can., and TIOLI is a great way to start, and we would like to expand it in the future and hopefully we can,” Warren said.

Saving has many environmental benefits as it decreases the amount of dyes and chemicals that factories discharge into waterways. Plus, the savings uses less water because producing a single cotton shirt uses over 400 gallons of water. Additionally, clothes that end up in landfills contribute to greenhouse gases due to synthetic materials that cannot be broken down naturally, according to Topic Overview.

Zonis said she understands the importance of fashion sustainability in a society that produces a lot of fast fashion items.

I think fashion [and] sustainability is this huge conversation for my generation, which is maybe one of the reasons thrift has become all the rage right now, Zonis said. But I also think a lot of places will market their clothes as being sustainable and not necessarily something straight from the source. It’s good because sometimes you can’t always trust what other places, stories and stores say about them.