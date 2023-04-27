Met Gala history: What was the most expensive Met Gala dress?





Jhe Met Galaalso known as Costume Institute Benefit or the ball encountered, is an annual fundraising gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The event serves as the opening night for the museum’s annual Costume Institute Fashion Show and is widely regarded as one of the fashion industry’s most prestigious and exclusive social events. The gala has been held annually since 1948 and is organized by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, and a team of other influential figures from the fashion and entertainment industries. Each year the event has a specific theme, which is reflected in the dress code of the participants. Celebrities and high-profile figures from various industries attend the Met Gala, and the event is often used as an opportunity for designers and fashion houses to showcase their latest designs and styles. The guest list is carefully curated, with tickets often costing tens of thousands of dollars per person and attendance by invitation only. The Met Gala has become a cultural phenomenon, with millions of people around the world tuning in to watch live streams and follow event updates on social media. It has also been the subject of numerous documentaries and other media coverage, making it an important fashion industry moment every year. What was the most expensive Met Gala dress? It has been reported that the most expensive dress ever worn at the Met Gala was Marilyn Monroeher golden dress. six decades later Monroe wore this famous outfit, Kim Kardashian decided to pay tribute to the late singer by wearing it to the 2022 Met Gala. The dress originally cost $1,440, but it sold at auction in 1999 for $1,267,500. Monroe wore the iconic gold dress during her performance of ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. President’ at a Democratic Party fundraiser for the President John F Kennedy May 19, 1962 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

