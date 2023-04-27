Belstaff’s iconic Trialmaster jacket gets an anniversary reboot





Trialmaster Tribute Jacket ($1,095) from Belstaff; Jeans ($285) by Officine Generale; Sunglasses ($540) by Tom Ford; wristband ($650) per work title; ring ($2,300) from David Yurman; earring ($110 a pair) by M Jewelers. RYAN SLACK As one of the first jackets designed for motorcycle riding, the Belstaff Trialmaster is rugged and tactical. When form follows function, good things happen. This is why the design persisted for three quarters of a century. Of course, with such a long history, the Trialmaster has evolved, slimming down in recent years to match contemporary tastes. It’s nice and all, but for purists and users, it’s hard to top the original. Which makes the arrival of a 75th anniversary edition, dubbed Tribute, particularly welcome. Lightly weathered and complete with period accurate details like a pop-out wool lining, it’s like branding a piece of vintage jewelry without all the hassle or mud stains. Speaking of: In the sickening, yearning land of northern UK, oomska is legendary. Especially if you don’t care about Trials bikes. Oomska is mud, glorious mud, and for many it’s what has made serious off-roading on two wheels a challenge and a joy for over a century. Trial bikes began in the UK in the early 1900s as an off-season diversion for racers as road bikes evolved into off-road sport machines. Proficiency with the trials was getting your machine up, above and often knee-high through some of the worst terrain imaginable. The rain has always helped. In its own way, so does war. Rider John Lee competing in the 1960 Scottish Six Day Trial wearing a classic Trialmaster. ERIC KITCHEN See, in the immediate post-war period, a new generation of young men, trained in the vagaries of mechanics in times of war, embraced the Trial. Belstaff, founded in Stoke-on-Trent in 1924, was in the right place at the right time to equip them. The Trialmaster was his answer, initially for the Scottish Six Days Trial, now the oldest ongoing Trials event. Using waxed cotton, a proto-performance fabric introduced long before Gore-Tex, it was, if not completely waterproof, then at least a way to keep most of the outdoors out. Belstaff Trialmaster Tribute Jacket Belstaff Trialmaster Tribute Jacket The Trialmaster was more than its cloth, however. Its design incorporated adjustable cuffs and a throat latch, underarm eyelets for ventilation, and four gusseted pockets, one of which, on the left chest, was angled for easy grabbing of maps (or rolling tobacco). astride the bike. This nifty detail, history nerds will say, comes from the slanted pockets on the left chest of motorcyclists’ coats that were made for the British Army during WWII by a host of British manufacturers, including Belstaff. The left chest pocket of the Belstaff Trialmaster Tribute is angled for easy carrying of a map or rolling tobacco. RYAN SLACK Along with the tribute representing the present and future of the Trialmaster are being published. Each style is limited to 100 pieces, ensuring they’ll become bold entries in iconic design history and, if you’re lucky, a new addition to your wardrobe. Two wheels are preferred but not required. This article originally appeared in the April/May 2023 issue of Esquire magazine

