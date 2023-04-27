BBC EARTH PARTNERS WITH COWELL FASHION TO LAUNCH ECO-FRIENDLY OUTERWEAR COLLECTION IN SOUTH KOREA





Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BBC Studios and Cowell Fashion today announce the launch of a range of eco-friendly outerwear, inspired by BBC Earth’s natural history programming at South Korea. Following a licensing agreement, the collaboration launched a range of apparel and accessories that celebrate the wonders of our natural world and inspire customers to reduce their impact on the planet through sustainable fashion. BBC Earth & Cowell Fashion’s Spring 2023 collection officially launches online today at https://bbcearthapparel.com/.

Male model wearing BBC Earth lightweight woven windbreaker and lightweight woven joggers

Designed with sustainability in mind, the collection uses materials and manufacturing processes that respect the environment and are certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) label which verifies the recycled content of products, as well as environmental and chemical practices. in their production. Fighting fast fashion with functional and convertible designs, the removable sleeves and hems of select jacket and pant styles provide comfort and flexibility to adapt to a wide variety of seasons and outdoor activities. The current product line includes windbreakers, hoodies, shorts, caps and more. Aware of the environmental impact of the production of commercial establishments, the focus will be on strengthening the commercial presence of these 9 stores in the current launch phase while expanding the presence of the collection on online fashion stores. like Musina, which are popular with young, eco-conscious shoppers. Vice President, Brands and Marketing Sophie Spinelliwho leads BBC Studios Asia’s new Consumer Products and Licensing team, says: “BBC Earth is one of our strongest and most recognizable brands in the world, available as a linear channel in over 60 million homes, with over 326 million views on YouTube in Asia on its own, so we’re really excited to bring it to life off-screen as a clothing line for South Korean audiences.” President of Cowell Fashion soon-seop adds, “In the current climate crisis, the BBC Earth clothing line was launched with the aim of making it easier and easier for consumers to discover eco-friendly values. Based on 9 offline stores and a online shopping mall, we will start by introducing the values ​​that BBC Earth stands for in this clothing collection and after establishing ourselves as an eco-friendly outdoor clothing line in Korea, we plan to expand to China And Asia.” NOTES TO EDITORS Link to clothing images:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/th6w7uwqngfawjf/AAB197xM8DO9PUOPWZfRteEta?dl=0

Link to retail store images:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ogbf3uw0pch64zb/AAA3oVDPO1rMma87mzLFdrYCa?dl=0 For more information please contact:

Laura Philomin

[email protected] SOURCEBBC Studios

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bbc-earth-partners-with-cowell-fashion-to-launch-eco-friendly-outdoor-clothing-collection-in-south-korea-301809415.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos