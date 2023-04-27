The Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala is just days away

Last year, it took 275,000 hot pink roses to adorn the Metropolitan Museum of Art forthe Met Gala,fashion’s biggest night and one of the greatest concentrations of star power anywhere.

It remains to be seen how theThe large museum hall will be decoratedcome on the first Monday in May, but one thing is not in question: those who enter will be spectacular. The theme centers on the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who left an indelible mark on luxury fashion during his long career at Chanel, Fendi and elsewhere. It’s atopic not without controversy Lagerfeld was known for his controversial remarks on everything from #MeToo to curvy bodies.

Want to know what to expect as the big day approaches? Do not worry. We’ve dusted off our annual guide for you here, with a few key updates.

What is the Met Gala anyway?

It started in 1948 as a midnight society supper, and wasn’t even at the Met.

Fast forward over 70 years, and the Met Gala is something totally different, one of the most photographed events in the world for its head-turning red carpet although the carpet isn’t always red.

were talkingRihannalike a pope adorned with jewels.Zendayalike Cinderella with a bright dress.Katy Perrylike a chandelier turning into a hamburger. Also:BeyonceInher naked dress.Billy Porterinasmuch asEgyptian Sun God,carried on a litterby six shirtless men.Lady Gagas16 minute striptease. And, last year, the hostBlake LivelyVersace dresses a tribute to the iconic architecture of New York that has changed color before our eyes.

SOthere is Kim Kardashian, taking engagement to a whole new level. One year she wore a dress so tight that she admitted she had to take breathing lessons first. Two years ago, she wore a dark bodysuit that even covered her face. And last year she really stole the rug,appear in Marilyn Monroesreal Happy Birthday, Mr. President rhinestone-studded dress (borrowed from Ripleys Believe It or Not! museum), changing the minute she walked in to protect her. There was controversy later over suspicions,denied by Ripleys,this shed caused damage. But it was still a starter. (And, folks, she’s coming back, she posted a photo of Paris with Lagerfeld’s famous cat, Choupette, noting that she was in the French capital exploring this year’s attire possibilities.)

It is important to note that the party has a purpose last year, the eveningearned $17.4 millionfor the Mets Costume Institute, a self-funded department. Yes, that’s a lot for a gala. He also throwsthe annual spring exhibitionwhich attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the museum.

But it’s the carpet itself that catches the eyes of the world, with the guest list strategically curated until the last minute with a collection of notables from film, music, fashion, sports, politics and social media that makes arguably the highest celebrity watt-per-square-foot of any party in the world.

Who is hosting this year?

This year, five hostsare taken from television (Emmy-winning writer, actor and producerMichael Coel); movies (Oscar-winning actorPenlope Cruz,who has worked with Chanel for over 20 years); sports (recently retiredtennis starRoger Federer); and music (Grammy-winning singerDoua Lipa). Finally there is VoguesAnna Wintour(need we tell you she’s on trend?) Running as usual.

Is there still a theme?

Yes. As mentioned above, the theme isKarl Lagerfeld,and the exhibition, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, examines the designers’ stylistic vocabulary as expressed in the aesthetic themes that repeatedly appear in his fashions from the 1950s to his latest collection in 2019. Once again, it was created by theMets star curator Andrew Bolton.

Is everyone following the theme?

Not really. Some avoid it and just go forbig and crazy.But expect some guests to research the theme carefully and be in perfect sync. It was difficult to beat the carpet, for example, when thethe theme was related to Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imaginationand Rihanna came in as pope, Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc, and Perry navigated the crowd with a set of huge angel wings. For Lagerfeld, clothes are maybe a bit more, uh, down to earth.

How much do I have to pay to get a Met Gala ticket?

Bad question. You cannot just buy a ticket. The right question is: if I was famous or powerful and I was invited, how much would it cost?

OK, if I was famous or powerful and I was invited, how much would it cost?

Well, you might not pay yourself. Generally, companies buy tables. A fashion brand would then welcome its desired celebrities. This year the cost has increased, as it does every few years due to increased expenses: it’s now $50,000 for an individual ticket, and tables start at $300,000.

So who is invited?

This year there will be around 400 guests similar to last years but still lower thanpre-pandemic highsof 500-600. Wintour and her team must always approve each guest.

Try to predict? Get out your pen and jot down some of your favorite names, the buzzier the better. The new Oscar winners, for example, are a good bet.Broadwayis a particular favorite of Wintours. She also likes tennis it’s notFashionable Federersfirst Met Gala. Now cross everyone off your list except the very first one. At this gala, everyone is on the A list.

it must be exaggerated

Not really. AskTina Fey.She went there in 2010 and later described walking aroundtry to find someone normalto sit and talk with. It ended up beingBarbara Walters.

How can I watch?

You can watch the whole carpet unfold ona Vogue livestream.If you’re in New York, you can also join the fans across the street behind the barricades on Fifth Avenue or even further east on Madison.Timothée Chalametis known for welcoming fans.

Do we know who is coming? And who isn’t?

It’s secret. But reports slip, often on who does not come and why. You can rely on various celebritiesChanel Ambassadorsto show up.

What’s going on inside?

Entering the museum,guests walk pastwhich is usually an insanely huge floral arrangement in the lobby, with perhaps an orchestra playing nearby and cocktails. Or, they head to the exhibition.Cocktails are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.,but the best known or those who intend to make the biggest entrance sometimes come (fashionably) later.

Around 8 p.m., the guests are summoned to dinner, perhaps by a bugle team (Are they going to do that between each service? asked aloud actor Gary Oldman one year).

Is it fun for everyone?

Sometimes someone says no. Fey, in a comedic rant to David Letterman in 2015, described the gala as a parade of assholes and said it included everyone you’d want to punch, if you had millions of guns.Amy Schumerleft in early 2016 and later said she felt uncomfortable and like it was a punishment.

So they never came back, did they?

Fake. Schumer was back in 2017. And then again last year.

Hey, it’s the Met Gala.