Fashion
Best deals for women and men starting at $5
Given the rising costs of almost everything these days, we’re always looking to save, especially on seasonal fashion.
Walmart Canada is one of our favorite little-known shopping destinations for affordable fashion, their selection is worth a look if you’re planning a budget wardrobe refresh. With tees and tanks that start at just $5you can find tons of new styles for the whole family without breaking the bank.
In case you’re looking to spruce up your own spring wardrobe, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up our favorite affordable styles for women and men, all of which are under $20.
Best deals on women’s fashion from Walmart Canada
This simple tank top comes in tons of fun colors for spring, as well as classic neutrals that are perfect for everyday layering.
Need a casual dress to wear on a loop this spring and summer? Opt for this ruffled t-shirt dress which comes in white, black and coral.
No wardrobe is complete without a pair of khaki shorts, like these George Casual Shorts that ring in at just $16.
This athletic t-shirt is made from soft jersey and features moisture-wicking fabric to keep your skin comfortable throughout your workout.
As temperatures soar, cropped jeans are becoming a staple in your wardrobe. Pair it with a graphic tee at the weekend or a floral blouse for a night out.
This fitted ribbed dress has a side slit for freedom of movement and extra style points. Wear it with sandals, heels or comfortable shoes for a variety of occasions.
Best deals on men’s fashion from Walmart Canada
You can never have too many pairs of sweatshirts, so why not stock up on these casual basics in every colour?
A polo shirt is a spring classic on and off the golf course, and this affordable top is just $14.
Keep things cool and relaxed in these stretch twill shorts designed to keep up with an active lifestyle.
Embrace the latest spring styles, like this colorful resort-style shirt with bold stripes. If stripes aren’t your style, this top also comes in floral designs that will have you ready for the beach.
This set of four boxers has an elasticated waist and is made from a comfortable knit material. Buy it in sizes S to XL.
Temperatures may be rising, but you can always keep a cozy layer like this zip-up hoodie handy for chilly evenings or running around town.
