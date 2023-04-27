Fashion
How two women are promoting sustainable fashion DW 04/27/2023
“I started because I didn’t want to throw away an old pair of shoes and couldn’t find anywhere to fix and clean them for me,” says Martyna Zastawna, founder and owner of woshwosh, the world’s leading cleaning service. , restoration, repair and shoe repair. customization company.
“I looked in Warsaw, then in Poland, then across Europe, but nothing like that seemed to exist,” she told DW at the European Economic Congress in Katowice, southern Poland. .
Woshwoshwhich employs 30 people in Warsaw, the Polish capital, has been operating in the market since 2015. During this period, the company has renewed more than 500,000 pairs of shoes.
Zastawna started at the age of 24, fresh out of university, in a small apartment in the Goclaw district, east of Warsaw. “It was me and my dog at first,” she says. “But very soon we had 500 pairs of shoes to manage, and I had to hire a place to do it.”
“The mood seemed to change in Poland in 2019, actually before the pandemic, and we caught the wave of eco-friendly consumerism,” she adds.
Zastawna’s sustainability efforts also benefit the tens of thousands of homeless people in Poland. Just a few years after founding her company, she organizes a shoe drive to help the homeless. Since then, woshwosh has collected and donated over 180,000 pairs of shoes to those in need.
“We have to learn that instead of throwing away the shoes we don’t wear, we can give them to others, extend their lives and thus help each other and the planet,” says Zastawna.
EU goals will be hard to achieve
Woshwosh is one of the few companies ready to meet the European Union’s sustainability goals for the fashion industry.
The clothing and footwear industry must become more environmentally friendly by 2030, according to the European Commission’s strategy for a sustainable textile sector.
Products on the EU market will have to be sustainable for much longer than at present and recyclable, made mainly from recycled fibres, free of hazardous substances and produced with respect for social rights and the environment.
“This means companies will have to redefine their value chains, product design, production and communication,” says Agnieszka Oleksyn-Wajda, director of the Institute for Sustainable Development at Lazarski University in Warsaw.
Oleksyn-Wajda welcomes the EU’s ambitious plan but wonders if sustainable fashion will be economically viable and if the deadline is not too tight.
“The ambition of the EU is that circular textiles are also affordable for the consumer. However, given the instruments to be put in place by companies [such as digital product passport]but also innovation [eco-design, new technologies allowing textile fiber-to-fiber recycling]developing the skills necessary for the green transition, I assume that the total cost of the textile product will be higher,” says Oleksyn-Wajda.
A change in behavior
Oleksyn-Wajda also pointed out that adopting the new strategy would also mean “an overhaul of consumer buying habits and the introduction of new circular business models such as product-as-a-service models, take-back services , second-hand collections and repair services”.
She quotes data from the European Commission, which show that since 1996 the amount of clothing purchased in the EU per person has increased by 40% thanks to a sharp fall in prices, which has shortened the life of clothing. Europeans use nearly 26 kilograms (57 pounds) of textiles and throw away about 11 kilograms each year.
A report by research firm Kantar found that more than 90% of Polish society agrees that humanity is facing climate and environmental crises, but only one in 10 Poles are taking concrete action to reduce their own environmental footprint and climatic.
“There is a gap between attitudes and behaviors,” says Oleksyn-Wajda.
Current initiatives
The fashion industry takes voluntary initiatives to reduce emissions in its supply chain. For example, the industry has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 as part of the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action under the auspices of the United Nations.
Another essential aspect of the strategy is transparent, reliable and measurable communication with consumers. A digital product passport will include information about a product’s origins, fiber composition, and whether or not it can be recycled.
A personal journey
Together with a friend, Oleksyn-Wajda started a small fashion label in Poland. However, after two years, due to the cost of running the business and the difficulty of subcontractors meeting deadlines, she had to give up.
“I realized that for such a company, the essential knowledge is not only business and law, but also marketing, product development and a good network of contractors,” she says.
Oleksyn-Wajda studied the industry in detail and found that there were no courses a young entrepreneur could take in Poland to learn such skills. Thus, she co-created the postgraduate course on the fashion sector at Lazarski University.
The main theme of the course is the promotion of sustainability in the fashion sector.
“Education in this area is key,” she says. “It’s the volume of individuals that drives the change. Even if one in 30 people start thinking differently about buying and caring for clothes, I see it as a success and a good impact.”
Edited by: Ashutosh Pandey
