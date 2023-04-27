Do you like Sofia Richies’ pre-wedding Chanel dress? We found an affordable version





In what was considered the party of the year, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tied the knot last Saturday. Lionel Richies' daughter married her British record executive husband after about two years of dating. The duo, both members of powerful families, arrived in the south of France armed with a dreamy shared wardrobe that was mostly curated by Chanel. Before her big day, Sofia started rolling out the heavenly Chanel looks. One of them took the form of a floor-length cream dress with black trim, a bandeau effect, and a black bow that adorned her waist. She completed the look with a rattan Chanel handbag branded with insignia from the fashion houses. The 24-year-old took to social media to show off her Chanel outfit, in a post she captioned: Afternoon in Antibes. She completed her bridal aesthetic by brushing her hair up into a sleek bun and accessorizing with Chanel sunglasses. An opulent gold and pearl necklace added a touch of sparkle to her dreamy cream look. The starlets' dress has sent shockwaves through the fashion world, with flocks of stylists hitting up Google looking for similar pieces. However, you can sit back and relax as we have done all the hard work for you. This magnificent two-piece independent brand love the labels echoes the cool serenity of Sofia's ethereal outfit. Run from spring to summer with the Georgia Dress brand which features a soft draped fabric, delicate front tie details and a trendy scribble effect that lines the bottom of the angelic garment. In addition, the number is available in a mini version for all those who wish to optimize their tan. Get the full Sofia effect by layering a sleek black bandeau under the garment for extra coverage and slip into 90s platform sandals. As for her wedding dress, the star dazzled in a white lace gown that was paired with a sheer veil to create a true princess effect. MORE: Want to try the "wedding chop"? The bridal haircut craze is taking over TikTok RELATED: Wedding Expert Explains How To Plan A Sophisticated Bachelorette Party Its fairytale aesthetic was designed by Chanel with the help of loyal stylist Liat Baruch. The dress featured a crossover neckline with white sequins and beads sewn into the fabric, and the initials "S&E" with the date below.

