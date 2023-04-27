Fashion
Interview with Brunello Cucinelli and Neiman Marcus “Icon Collection”
Conversations with Brunello Cucinelli rarely start with clothes. He may be the owner of a 45-year-old eponymous luxury brand, but the man himself is more inclined to delve into important topics like philosophy, life and death than he is. to start talking about cashmere or couture, even though these are two essential elements of his brand. So when he and I joined a Zoom together one March morning to chat a new collection and a recent award, we first found ourselves on the subject of Springand Cucinelli’s late father.
Everything is blooming, blooming, he says through an interpreter. Today is March 13. And on March 15, the swallows will come here. It happens every year. They nest, he explained, on the castle walls of Solomeo, the small village in central Italy that he rebuilt as the headquarters of his brand. In 2020, during the pandemic, in the early morning of March 15, I saw them arriving by plane. And then I said to my father, who incidentally passed away last year after he turned 100, dad, who sends the swallows every year? Who sends spring every year? And he just looked up to the sky and said, Well, see, spring is coming.
See? Not a single mention of cashmere. But that’s the thing with Cucinelli: while he makes some of the most exceptional clothes on the market for a clientele of fashion obsessives and tech billionaires, he’s more of a life guy than a clothes guy. It turns out that for him, a good life is lived in clothes as special as a moment like watching the swallows come to nest on your castle while your father is by your side. And anyway, the 69-year-old designer felt a bit melancholy, after having received the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion just ten days earlier in Paris.
I had the great advantage of knowing Mr. Cucinelli for almost 20 years, as a journalist and now as a retailer, explained Bruce Pask, who worked as an editor at T: The New York Times Style Magazine, QGAnd Cargo before joining Neiman Marcus and its sister company Bergdorf Goodman as director of menswear. What I find so interesting is that as a designer and as a brand, he really represents all the greatness of Italy: the history, the clothes, the craftsmanship, the food, the wine, the beauty. I think the brand really sums it all up in this wonderful lifestyle-focused collection that started by making beautiful knits with some of the finest fibers in the world.
Hence the price, of course. But there is more than that. To mark the occasion, Cucinelli, Pask and their respective teams have joined forces to create the Icon collection exclusively for Neiman Marcus. It’s such a perfect distillation of the brand, Pask said, right down to the color scheme. It’s those wonderful, pale, beautiful colors that I think we all usually associate with Mr. Cucinelli. I just think he really created something super special.
The idea, Pask explained, was to focus on elements of the Cucinelli collection that transcend time and place to really lean into the icon of it all. Functionally, this translates to soft tailoring in shades of beige, wool and cashmere sweaters and stone gray pleated trousers, and a suede bomber jacket and baseball cap in a creamy off-white, the kind of garments that have look perfectly at home right now but would look just as great ten years in the past or in the future.
When you invest in beautifully crafted, wonderfully crafted clothes, they last and they grow with us and they age with us, Pask said. They become those timeless iconic pieces that we seek out again and again. I think it’s so synonymous with a Brunello Cucinelli collection. There’s a reason there’s consistency in her collection from season to season: because we love that comfort, calm, and style that’s inherently timeless.
Cucinelli, for his part, said he drew inspiration from effortless American style in his quest to blend the tastes of Cucinelli and Neiman Marcus customers in the new collection. He was also especially happy that his own view and that of the general menswear consumer fit so well right now. I have the impression that fashion is now moving towards a much more elegant, chic, refined taste, he says. Well dressed, in a word.
The collection has just arrived in Neiman Marcus stores, and for fashion fans, the pieces on sale are almost guaranteed to become catnip for collectors. And that’s not all. Cucinelli also teased an upcoming iteration of the Icon Collection, informed explicitly by the West Coasta tribute to Hollywood; chic and elegant America. But before that plays out even before the current iteration of the Icon collection lands on shelves, Cucinelli was back in central Italy, taking stock of all that this moment entails.
I never thought I would receive such a prestigious award like the one I was awarded recently,” he said. Before leaving for Paris to accept him, he returns to the small hamlet where he was born. I went to the cemetery with the tombstone of my uncles and my grandparents. I told them: Tomorrow, I’m going to Paris and there my great friends, the Americans, are going to award me a very big prize. So please help me on this occasion because when I get back I will come and show you the price.
The Saturday before our conversation, Cucinelli did just that, holding up his award in the cemetery for his deceased family. I think if someone had taken a video of me doing that, they would have thought I had gone crazy, he laughed.
Jonathan Evans is Esquire’s style director, covering everything from fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife and son. You can follow him at @MrJonathanEvans on Twitter and Instagram.
