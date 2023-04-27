Flames Win ASUN Men’s Golf Title in Record Way » Liberty News





The Flames’ second ASUN title and seventh conference title in program history will go down in the record books as No. 1 seed Liberty had to drop to win the 2023 ASUN Men’s Golf Championship on Wednesday. The Flames finished their last ASUN Championship with a par 811 of 53 under (275-261-275) after three trips around the RTJ Golf Trail in Magnolia Grove (par 72, 7,212 yards). The score set a new 54-hole team scoring record for the program. Individually, Libertys Jonathan Yaun also etched his name in the record books with a par 198 under-18 (68-63-67) to earn championship medalist honors. Yauns’ score was the lowest individual 54-hole total in program history. Liberty, ranked No. 39 in the nation, was pushed by No. 2 seed North Florida, which won the ASUN Championship last year. The No. 42-ranked team in the nation finished four strokes behind the Flames with a par 815 of 49 under (271-273-271). The tag team title is 33rd The NCAA Division I Tag Team Tournament victory for the Flames and Libertys is the first since winning the 2021 ASUN Men’s Golf Championship. Yaun won the 35e NCAA Division I individual medalist in program history and Liberty’s third player in his career. The eldest also won the Folds of Honor Collegiate in a playoff last fall, and he shared first place at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate in 2019. Liberty has now won seven NCAA Division I conference titles in program history, two in the ASUN conference (2021 and 2023) and five as a member of the Big South Conference (2011, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018) . With the record win, Liberty wins ASUN’s automatic conference bid for NCAA Regionals. The Flames have qualified for all 10 NCAA Regional Championships out of the last 11 regional events and the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship four times in program history (2012, 2019, 2021 and 2022). Yaun earned medal honors in the final senior conference championship finishing two strokes ahead of Jacksonvilles Joseph Sullivan (68-66-66) and 2023 ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Year Nick Gabrelcik of North Florida (66- 67-67). The golfers tied for second place with a par 200 of 16 under. Along with Yaun, Liberty placed two other golfers on the ASUN All-Championship team. Isaac Simmons finished in fourth place with a par 201 of 15 under (64-67-70). Connor Polender finished a stroke behind Simmons and tied for fifth with a par 202 14-under (72-63-67). The Flames will learn which of the six NCAA regional venues will become their route back to the NCAA Men’s National Golf Championship at the NCAA Draft Show on May 3 (Golf Channel at 1 p.m.). >>Read the full report and follow the Liberty Golf team at LibertyFlames.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liberty.edu/news/2023/04/27/flames-claim-asun-mens-golf-title-in-record-breaking-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos