Shop the Aaron Rodgers No. 8 Jets Men’s Jersey and the Sweet Story Behind His New Jersey Number

JETS! Oh, what a time to be a NY Jets fan. After 17 years with the Green Bay Packers, not to mention months of speculation and rumorsFour-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is now a Jet. This is great news for long-suffering Jets fans who haven’t seen their team in the playoffs. from QB Mark Sanchez led the Jets to the playoffs in 2010.

The Aaron Rodgers era in New York has begun. Rodgers has a new haircut and a new jersey number. We’ve got you covered on ARod’s new jersey and the incredible story of why he’s not wearing his usual number 12.

Aaron Rodgers NY Jets Gear, Noteworthy Number 8

Why Aaron Rodgers wears number 8 on his Jets jersey

When fans think of Aaron Rodgers, they immediately think of him in a green No.12 jersey. The California native wore 12 on his jersey in all of his 17 seasons with the Pack after donning No. 8 during his time with the Cal Bears. Rodgers will always be in green, Jets Gotham Green, but he will sport an eight on his jersey despite being one of the most famous 12 in NFL history. (But Tom Brady might have something to say about it).

So why did Rodgers leave number 12 behind? It all comes down to one thing, respect. Joe “Broadway Joe” Namath is one of the most famous players to ever wear a Jets uniform and No. 12 was synonymous with Namath. The Jets retired Namath’s number in 1985, but he has since said he approved of Rodgers revoking his number. Namath told Tiki Barber: “Well, that’s what I’m saying, it’s on the property. It’s different property. It’s different people. And I would love Rodgers, if he’s there. , I want him to wear his number.”

Despite Namath’s blessing, Rogers opted to return to No. 8, the number he wore during his college years in Cali. “[Number] 12 is Broadway Joe”, Rodgers told reporters. “And I didn’t even want to follow his path.”

Buy Aaron Rodgers’ No. 8 Jets Jersey

The NY Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but one thing they don’t need is a quarterback. While Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has struggled as the team’s starter, the 23-year-old former BYU said he plans to make “the hell of life” from Rodgers and compete for the starting QB job. We appreciate Wilson’s drive, although the teams are likely to be Rodgers’. Gear up with the best Rodgers Jets jerseys.

Packers fans will be green with envy (sorry, I had to) seeing Rodgers in Gotham Green this season, but Rodgers in green is eye candy for Jets fans. Join them in this soon to be sold out jersey.

We love the high quality of Nike’s match jersey. Adorned with official NFL and Nike branding, there’s no better fan flex than officially licensed gear.

Are you preparing for an incredible season? The right ventilator equipment helps.

Shop the best Aaron Rodgers Jets hoodies and t-shirts

Rodgers is used to cooling winter temperatures, having endured 17 winters in Green Bay. However, even the most diehard Jets fan will want to layer up. You won’t want to miss a game now that Aaron Rodgers is a Jet. Fan equipment, required.

A Rodgers fleece-lined hoodie will come in handy if — and let’s face it, there’s a strong possibility — the Jets land a ticket to the postseason. Be ready.

T-shirt? Hoodie? Yes. We don’t know what to call it, but we know we love it.

Want more Aaron Rodgers/Jets gear?

Shop current Jets Stars jerseys and team merchandising

Now that you’ve stocked up on the latest Rodgers gear, shop the best of the team’s current gear.

The fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardnerbounded on the stage, instantly becoming a fan favorite. With Rodgers in Gotham, Gardner believes the Jets have a good chance of making the playoffs after the longest playoff drought in NFL history.

Wilson may be the only NY Jet not happy Aaron Rodgers is coming to town, but the BYU alum is determined to keep his starting job. This might be the NY Jets’ most interesting season yet.

Shop more amazing NY Jets Merch

Win or lose, Jets fans are nothing if not dedicated. Fandom is more than jerseys and t-shirts. Check out more ways to show your love for the NY Jets team.

Fandom doesn’t stop at work or school. Two dedicated full-zip pockets ensure ample storage for whatever you’re carrying, even that new one. Aaron Rodgers Jerseyyou just marked above.

We also like:

If you’re of the school of thought that Broadway Joe Namath is THE Jets best/only/they retired his number for reason #12, you’re not alone. Even Aaron Rodgers felt Namath’s non-retiring No. 12 just didn’t look right. With Namath’s number safely retired, you can relax buying his shirt knowing his number won’t be passed on to anyone else.

