Fashion
Shop the Aaron Rodgers No. 8 Jets Men’s Jersey and the Sweet Story Behind His New Jersey Number
JETS! Oh, what a time to be a NY Jets fan. After 17 years with the Green Bay Packers, not to mention months of speculation and rumorsFour-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is now a Jet. This is great news for long-suffering Jets fans who haven’t seen their team in the playoffs. from QB Mark Sanchez led the Jets to the playoffs in 2010.
The Aaron Rodgers era in New York has begun. Rodgers has a new haircut and a new jersey number. We’ve got you covered on ARod’s new jersey and the incredible story of why he’s not wearing his usual number 12.
Men’s New York Jets Aaron Rodgers Nike Gotham Green Game Jersey ($130)
$130 on fanatics
Aaron Rodgers NY Jets Gear, Noteworthy Number 8
Cool Color Scheme: New York Jets Aaron Rodgers Men’s Nike Black Fashion Game Jersey ($130)
$130 on fanatics
Sell fast! Men’s New York Jets Aaron Rodgers Nike Heather Gray Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey ($130)
$130 on fanatics
Comedy MVP: Aaron Rodgers New York Jets Homage Caricature T-Shirt – Green ($38)
$38 on fanatics
Why Aaron Rodgers wears number 8 on his Jets jersey
When fans think of Aaron Rodgers, they immediately think of him in a green No.12 jersey. The California native wore 12 on his jersey in all of his 17 seasons with the Pack after donning No. 8 during his time with the Cal Bears. Rodgers will always be in green, Jets Gotham Green, but he will sport an eight on his jersey despite being one of the most famous 12 in NFL history. (But Tom Brady might have something to say about it).
So why did Rodgers leave number 12 behind? It all comes down to one thing, respect. Joe “Broadway Joe” Namath is one of the most famous players to ever wear a Jets uniform and No. 12 was synonymous with Namath. The Jets retired Namath’s number in 1985, but he has since said he approved of Rodgers revoking his number. Namath told Tiki Barber: “Well, that’s what I’m saying, it’s on the property. It’s different property. It’s different people. And I would love Rodgers, if he’s there. , I want him to wear his number.”
Despite Namath’s blessing, Rogers opted to return to No. 8, the number he wore during his college years in Cali. “[Number] 12 is Broadway Joe”, Rodgers told reporters. “And I didn’t even want to follow his path.”
Buy Aaron Rodgers’ No. 8 Jets Jersey
The NY Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but one thing they don’t need is a quarterback. While Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has struggled as the team’s starter, the 23-year-old former BYU said he plans to make “the hell of life” from Rodgers and compete for the starting QB job. We appreciate Wilson’s drive, although the teams are likely to be Rodgers’. Gear up with the best Rodgers Jets jerseys.
Aaron Rodgers New York Jets Gotham Green Nike Home Jersey
Packers fans will be green with envy (sorry, I had to) seeing Rodgers in Gotham Green this season, but Rodgers in green is eye candy for Jets fans. Join them in this soon to be sold out jersey.
Aaron Rodgers New York Jets Gotham Green Nike Game Jersey ($130)
$130 on fanatics
Aaron Rodgers Heather Gray New York Jets Nike Atmosphere Game Jersey
We love the high quality of Nike’s match jersey. Adorned with official NFL and Nike branding, there’s no better fan flex than officially licensed gear.
Aaron Rodgers Heather Gray New York Jets Nike Atmosphere Game Jersey ($130)
$130 on fanatics
Aaron Rodgers New York Jets Nike Fashion Game Black Jersey
Are you preparing for an incredible season? The right ventilator equipment helps.
Aaron Rodgers New York Jets Nike Fashion Game Jersey – Black ($130)
$130
Shop the best Aaron Rodgers Jets hoodies and t-shirts
Rodgers is used to cooling winter temperatures, having endured 17 winters in Green Bay. However, even the most diehard Jets fan will want to layer up. You won’t want to miss a game now that Aaron Rodgers is a Jet. Fan equipment, required.
Aaron Rodgers Green New York Jets Majestic Threads Name and Number Pullover Hoodie
A Rodgers fleece-lined hoodie will come in handy if — and let’s face it, there’s a strong possibility — the Jets land a ticket to the postseason. Be ready.
Aaron Rodgers Green New York Jets Majestic Threads Name and Number Hoodie ($90)
$90 on Fanatics at Fanatics
Aaron Rodgers Green New York Jets Majestic Threads Name and Number Tri-Blend Short Sleeve Hooded T-Shirt
T-shirt? Hoodie? Yes. We don’t know what to call it, but we know we love it.
Aaron Rodgers Green New York Jets Majestic Threads Tri-Blend Short Sleeve Hooded Tee ($85)
$85 on fanatics
Want more Aaron Rodgers/Jets gear?
Wear Anywhere: Aaron Rodgers Green New York Jets Nike Player Name & Number T-Shirt ($40)
$40 on fanatics
Goes With (Almost) Anything: Aaron Rodgers White New York Jets Nike Player Name & Number T-Shirt ($40)
$40 on fanatics
Jersey alternatives we love: Aaron Rodgers Cream New York Jets Majestic Threads 3/4 Sleeve Raglan Tee ($50)
$50 on fanatics
Fun Jets merch: Aaron Rodgers Green New York Jets Homage Cartoon T-Shirt ($38)
$38 on fanatics
Cool Tee: Aaron Rodgers Charcoal New York Jets Homage Blitz Graphic Tee ($38)
$38 on fanatics
Shop current Jets Stars jerseys and team merchandising
Now that you’ve stocked up on the latest Rodgers gear, shop the best of the team’s current gear.
Ahmad Sauce Gardner Green New York Jets Nike Player Game Jersey ($130)
The fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardnerbounded on the stage, instantly becoming a fan favorite. With Rodgers in Gotham, Gardner believes the Jets have a good chance of making the playoffs after the longest playoff drought in NFL history.
Ahmad Sauce Gardner Green New York Jets Nike Player Game Jersey ($130)
$130 on fanatics
Zach Wilson Gotham Green New York Jets Nike Youth Game Jersey ($90)
Wilson may be the only NY Jet not happy Aaron Rodgers is coming to town, but the BYU alum is determined to keep his starting job. This might be the NY Jets’ most interesting season yet.
Zach Wilson New York Jets Nike Youth Game Jersey – Gotham Green ($90)
$90 on fanatics
Shop more amazing NY Jets Merch
Win or lose, Jets fans are nothing if not dedicated. Fandom is more than jerseys and t-shirts. Check out more ways to show your love for the NY Jets team.
New York Jets Colorblock Action Backpack
Fandom doesn’t stop at work or school. Two dedicated full-zip pockets ensure ample storage for whatever you’re carrying, even that new one. Aaron Rodgers Jerseyyou just marked above.
New York Jets Colorblock Action Backpack ($45)
$45 from FOCO
We also like:
Big Street Style: New York Jets Big Logo Bungee Backpack ($50)
$50 from FOCO
A Necessity for Jets Fans: New York Jets Clear Reusable Bag ($12)
$12 from FOCO
Buy Joe Namath’s NY Jets #12 Jersey
If you’re of the school of thought that Broadway Joe Namath is THE Jets best/only/they retired his number for reason #12, you’re not alone. Even Aaron Rodgers felt Namath’s non-retiring No. 12 just didn’t look right. With Namath’s number safely retired, you can relax buying his shirt knowing his number won’t be passed on to anyone else.
Joe Namath Gotham Green Retired New York Jets Nike Game Player Jersey ($130)
$130 on fanatics
Related content on CBS Sports:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/essentials/news/shop-aaron-rodgers-no-8-jets-jersey-for-men-the-sweet-story-behind-his-new-jersey-number/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Larenz Tate thinks Hollywood places more value on black British actors
- Nigeria dominates the 2023 ITTF West Africa Regional Table Tennis Championships
- Shop the Aaron Rodgers No. 8 Jets Men’s Jersey and the Sweet Story Behind His New Jersey Number
- Interdisciplinary learning for non-declared students
- ‘Ek Professor Ki Beti…’: PM Modi Suicide Note Joke Draws Opposition Wrath Here’s What He Said
- BBC chairman Richard Sharp broke rules over Boris Johnson loan
- Sony’s Tombstone Villain Actor Choice Reportedly Revealed
- Buffalo Sabers need a top four defenseman who can play hockey
- Here’s why the stock market had such a massive rally on Thursday
- Blog: Project Relate: Google’s beta app makes communication easier for people with dysarthria
- Austrian salt mine hid Nazi-stolen art – BBC News
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News