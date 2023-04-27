The Bergen-Lafayette twins create an award-winning fashion brand





Working from their home office in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City, twin sisters Yvette and Eva Estime created an award-winning brand of women’s fashion accessories called Dirty Celebrity, notable for its durability. According to Urban Dictionary, Dirty Celebrity is a fashion style worn by modelxcore girls and consists of designer clothes mixed with grunge or punk styles. We were inspired to create a brand that can evolve with the consumer in any area of ​​life while maintaining a youthful feel, said Eva Estime. Two items, in particular, that have proven popular with customers are the City Stalker handbag in cotton velor and featuring two pockets with flaps on each side, lacing and stud detailing and five city lettering. of the whole world ; and Glitter Glock, gun rings cast in resin and infused with sparkles and rhinestone trim. The rings are symbols of the sisters’ stance against gun violence. Based on being sustainable, owned by women and people of color, the twins received a 2023 Launch Fellowship from the Council of Fashion Designers of America/Advisory Council, one of three teams awarded this year. honor. The concept was simply to use all of our fabric until it was gone to create a zero-waste brand, explained co-owner and chief designer Yvette Estime. The judges were impressed with the wide variety of accessories including hats, berets, scarves, jewelry, handbags, earmuffs, bows and headbands reflecting styles associated with American pop culture , Japanese streetwear and anime. The twins were also inspired by Betsey Johnson, Alexander McQueen and Jeremy Scott. Since its launch in December 2020, the sisters have received these accolades: winners of the 2021 Klarna initiative of $40,000 for advertising; Luminary 2022 winners offering a coworking space for women; 2023 Self-taught mentorship for women-owned brands; and the Cornlus/PNC 2023 winners of a co-financing fund. It’s just an honor (to be recognized), said co-owner Eva Estime. It proves that hard work pays off if you treat obstacles as temporary setbacks. Setbacks included the lack of a fashion core in Jersey City and difficulty sourcing local materials. The Journal Square fabric store where they sourced materials was closing. So the sisters got inventive and started using resin casting and 3D printing, which required few resources. Yvette generally handled the crochet and printing, and Eva handled the resin. They get most of their business through their website, shopdirtyceleb.combut they’ve recently started filling bulk orders, Yvette said. Sometimes, she added, the store asks for visual merchandising and we also send a custom display. Prices range from $65 to $500 per item. To help spread awareness of their brand, the sisters host local events and rely on dedicated photographers and their in-house models to portray their story on social media and their website. To further market their brand, the sisters applied to enter the next round of Jersey Citys Pop Up Jackson Hill incubator, which is located at Jackson Square and provides micro-entrepreneurs with low-cost showcases from which they can promote their products from late spring to early fall and organize more events. In the near future, however, Yvette said, we see ourselves with office staff and are slowly outsourcing to outside partners to expand the business into clothing.

