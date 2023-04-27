Illegal Texas police force state employees to dress according to their biological sex





Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email The Texas Department of Agriculture has introduced what critics say is a clearly illegal dress code requiring employees to dress in a manner compatible with their biological sex. The policy, published on April 13 and reported earlier this week by Texas Observeris full of boilerplate requirements like requiring employees to wear formal attire when attending state legislature, but inappropriately singles out LGBT+ people, Brian Klosterboer of the ACLU of Texas said The Washington Post. This dress code policy is the commissioner trying to take us back decades in time to a time when government and private employers could try to dictate and control how people express their gender, he said. declared. You can ask people to dress professionally without discrimination based on gender, race or any other protected characteristic, he added. But this policy here is clearly illegal. The civil rights lawyer warned that the vague policy could be arbitrarily weaponized against employees. Those who violate the new dress code may be fired. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller defended the policy, tell Spectrum News He’s a loosely regulated guy who nevertheless felt employees needed a refresher on dress code rules after years of working from home. We don’t want a man to come dressed in drag, or vice versa, he said. It’s very disruptive. It’s not professional. Texas officials have proposed and implemented a wave of policies targeting LGBT+ people, and in particular transgender people, including a directive from Governor Greg Abbott asking state child welfare authorities to investigating gender-affirming care that child abusea bill ban trans girls from participating in women’s sportsand no doubt using state data to search for trans people. Texas lawmakers have proposed 52 anti-LGBT+ bills this year, 49 of which focus on trans people, the highest number in the country, according to Job. Conservative states across the country have made targeting LGBT+ people a central part of their agenda in recent years, including banning books that mention gay relationships and identities, banning gender-affirming medical care, and seeking to forcibly return transgender and non-binary students to their parents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/texas-dress-code-policy-transgender-b2328334.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos