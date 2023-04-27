Ask Chris: Any briefcase recommendations?





2 items on sale! Photo: Bono Melendrez Chris Black is back in The Strategist with amonthly columnto answer all of your burning questions, whether it’s super specific style concerns, workout and tennis routines, or surefire guest gift ideas that will keep you coming back to the beach house. The briefcase discussion arose recently on an episode of Since when with stylist and costume designer Heidi Bivens, so I thought about it. Sadly, the briefcase looks like something from another era, replaced by adult backpacks and messenger bags. I say we bring them back. I’ve always loved this design by Japans Porter-Yoshida. The navy blue nylon is chic and a nice change from the typical black, and it has enough storage for your laptop, legal notepads, eraser, lanyards, an extra pair of briefs, sunglasses , keys, bottle of Mountain Valley sparkling water, etc. This thing was rinsed off during the menswear boom of 2012, but I think it’s time to bring it back. Twill can take a beating and wears very well over time. This will hold all your office stuff and look respectable while strolling down Fifth Avenue. Don’t pair it with a buffalo plaid flannel! I really love everything I do, but you can’t beat leather. The front pocket flaps are simple and sophisticated, it’ll hold everything (there’s a hidden back pocket), and you can even monogram it. new York Magazine readers will love this: the classic Prada briefcase is worth every penny. Sorry! It’s chic, practical and can be dressed up or down. It is made from Re-Nylon, a functional material and vehicle for experimentation produced from recycled and purified plastic waste recovered from the oceans. That explains the cost! Live a little. I like this question because almost all brands are cheaper than They plain. Wanting to look classy without a logo has become a trend with silly names I’ll avoid using thanks to a certain TV show I don’t watch. I will, however, recommend a few brands that make simple, beautiful clothes that will never feel dated. I’ve mentioned Stoffa a handful of times over the years of writing this column. They make bespoke, timeless garments that will age gracefully and not totally destroy the bank. The short-sleeved polo shirt stands out, bridging the gap between casual and formal. Slightly tapered with a semi-spread neck, it would look appropriate on the riding mower in July or the Barry Dillers yacht in August. Any hardcore Loro wearer keeps a rotating pair of white jeans. This pair from Rubato mixes Ivy style with a touch of European elegance. No extra whiskers, holes or embellishments, just 100% cotton five-pocket jeans made in Japan that will last forever. I visited Saman Amel’s studio in Stockholm a few months ago and was blown away. Every detail was perfect: the furniture, the lighting, the cup they served the coffee in. The clothes are no different, expertly executed in fit and fabric. The Amo pant has a slightly wider leg and comes in brushed royal flannel wool in a muted taupe. [Editors note: Saman Amel lists all prices in euros, so the price shown here is an approximate conversion to U.S. dollars.] The quarter-zip sweater is a staple, and this version from New Yorks Salie66 hits all the right notes. Crafted in a regular fit from durable merino wool, it comes in navy, black or ivory and will make a great addition to your wardrobe. These teenagers look pretty crazy. Comfort has settled in and we need to get them back on track. Nobody should be uncomfortable, but Crocs are not shoes. They are barely acceptable to go to the bodega at midnight. There’s a way to be young, cool, and well-dressed without looking like your parents who dress you up.

Joggers aren’t the only comfortable pants available, a hard lesson for some. J.Crew (full disclosure: my client) makes amazing, roomy chinos in a variety of colors. I wear a pair all the time, partly because they’re so much more comfortable than my vintage Levis. This overshirt falls somewhere between a flannel and a jacket, perfect for spring and fall. It’s simple and roomy and will go well with jeans, chinos or even joggers. This half-zip sweatshirt with collar is a step up from the hoodie. Feels relaxed but not casual hoodie. Wear a simple t-shirt underneath or a button-up shirt. It doesn’t get any more classic than this. It will last forever and only get better with age. It’s a nice step up from sneakers, but it’s not a loafer or a boot. Hopefully he’s at least heard the Clash before. I guess you are a good parent! receive the strategist’s newsletter In fact, great deals, smart shopping tips and exclusive discounts. Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to receive email correspondence from us. The strategist is designed to surface the most useful expert recommendations on things to buy in the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural remedies for anxietyAnd bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that offers may expire and all prices are subject to change.

