NFL Draft mode: The best style tweaks and flops from NFL draft prospects

We have been waiting for months, and the day has finally arrived. Soon, you’ll have answers to the biggest question on every NFL fan’s mind.

What will players wear on draft night?

We’ve seen draft fashion evolve over the years. Here’s a look at some of the most memorable (meaning sometimes stylish, quirky and meaningful, and sometimes looking at you, Brett Favre means hilarious) fashion choices over the years, and check back Thursday night for a list of the best fits and flops of style from the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bijan Robinson, RB, TX

Huge W here. It’s a classic black double-breasted suit with a black turtleneck, Louis Vuitton shoes with a chunky sole that balance out the slim fit of the suit, a lucky pin and a chain that, due to the understated look of the costume, becomes the focal point of the whole without overwhelming it. It exudes class, and Robinson looks like a man who’s confident he’s leaving the board early tonight.

Kirby Lee – USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

I like the player, but I hate the game here. The colour? Gorgeous. The cup? Flawless. The tie? He doesn’t wear one, and he doesn’t need the white t-shirt. The shoes? A perfect complement to the overall look. But I don’t understand why the jacket looks like it has a loincloth attached to it. Young is absolutely going to be a winner come draft night, but this jacket loincloth situation earns him the fashion. L. Bryces’ mom, however, is definitely a winner in a gorgeous black off-the-shoulder dress with white floral accents.

Kirby Lee – USA TODAY Sports

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

I’ve been a longtime Ohio State fan, so it definitely stuck with me that Stroud chose a blue suit for draft night.

Blue is my favorite color, but it still costs dollars all day, he said on NFL Network. OK, I allow it.

Jeff Berckes, Windy City Gridiron

The suit itself is a classic cut in simple navy, but Stroud said he really liked the color. This is where artist Blue the Great comes in. He added subtle but lovely pops of color to the costume, turning what could have been a fairly basic look into a custom piece of art. Sparkling black shoes and a #7 diamond pendant on a heavy chain complete the look. Earn.

Jackson Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Smith-Njigba may be the best wide receiver in this year’s draft, and his outfit may also be the best on the night. This photo does not do it justice. The Ohio State product walked the red carpet wearing a Hugo Boss suit in a pale pink with a sheer pattern, accessorized with Prada shoes and a Prada belt. Her mother wore a beautiful golden evening dress and her father wore a classic and elegant black suit. As a family, their collective look could have been the biggest W of the evening.

Kirby Lee – USA TODAY Sports

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

At first glance, Levis wears a pretty boring navy suit. But on closer inspection, it’s a three-piece suit complete with a pocket square, and the suit has a very understated diamond pattern. A white shirt with French cuffs enhances the whole look. A victory for sure.

Christian Gonzalez, BC, Oregon

Kirby Lee – USA TODAY Sports

Gonzalez wears a white, double-breasted suit that apparently has some color in the lining, but he said on NFL Network that he’s saving that big reveal for later, likely when his name is called. He paired the suit with white sneakers with red stars. The all-white look is slick, and he has the long, lean cornerback build that can wear the hell out of a suit. Another victory.

Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

The best player in tonight’s draft showed up in a custom blue striped suit and lots of bling. If you have any questions about how this man is so explosive on the court, look no further than the fact that his quads barely fit in perfectly fitting pants. The suit is a nice shade of blue with chunky stripes, and he completed the look with two chunky gold brooches with his initials, WA Or maybe they represent Win. Again.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

The Florida quarterback and draft darling walked the red carpet in a gray suit over a white turtleneck with a white pocket square. Best part of her outfit? His jacket lining says, I want to be a legend. Her little brother wears a similar suit over a black turtleneck. It’s a classic look for both, and extra points for family synergy. Earn.

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Its giving spring; its rebirth. Lavender is a bold choice and Carter rocks it. The pocket square, black with a hint of blue, adds another pop of color, and the deeper purple turtleneck provides balance. Carter, who had a pre-draft period marred by a bad professional day and, more importantly, misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and racing stemming from an accident in which one of his former teammates UGA and a team staff member have tragically passed away, surely looking to the draft as an opportunity for a fresh start. The suit communicates this. Who knows what impact off-court issues will have on his draft stock, but he’s a winner on the red carpet.

Jeff Berckes, Windy City Gridiron

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Kirby Lee – USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Addison gets endless fire emojis from me for this one. The pink is beautiful, the cut is perfect, and the lining of the jacket? This man is about to get that bag of rookies, and he knows it. Everything about this costume is a win.

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Kirby Lee – USA TODAY Sports

There’s no getting around it: the WRs are out tonight. This is a fairly classic tuxedo look for the Boston College product with a vintage-looking bow tie, but the jacket lining, which appears to be filled with photos of loved ones from Flowers, does the look. Huge victory.

Brett Favre, 1991 NFL Draft

Photo by Tim Isbell/Biloxi Sun Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Long before he allegedly defrauded Mississippi’s welfare system, Brett Favre was sprawled on a bed in denim shorts and a pocketed white t-shirt chatting with the Falcons about what looks like the very first iteration of a cordless phone during the 1991 NFL Draft.

In a way, the bottom fashion is almost as spectacular as Favres’ outfit. Fringe ! The spray painted shirts! But Favre takes the cake.

Leon Sandcastle, 2014 NFL Draft

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Deion Sanders set a new standard for 1989 NFL Draft fashion with the black, white and gold tracksuit and chains he wore when he was drafted fifth overall by the Atlanta Falcons. Always fashion-forward, his three-piece black suit with the hot pink shirt for the 2014 draft while cosplaying as draft prospect Leon Sandcastle was also pretty slick by 2014 standards.

Ezekiel Elliott, 2016 NFL Draft

Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

If you remember seeing Ezekiel Elliott dominate opponents during his college career at Ohio State, you probably also remember his signature on-court look wearing his jersey as a crop top (until the NCAA l banned in 2015). It’s a tradition he continued until the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, when he wore a subtle plaid button-up shirt fashioned into a crop top under his baby blue jacket for an unforgettable draft day ensemble. .

Lamar Jackson, 2018 NFL Draft

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Gucci suit, shoes, bow tie, and shirt with UFOs that I believe references Jackson’s standout talent, Lamar Jacksons, in 2018, were flawless.

Garett Bolles, 2020 NFL Draft

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Honestly, I don’t care what you’re wearing: if you step onto that NFL Draft scene when your name is called with your adorable little baby dressed as your Mini-me, you’re a winner in my book. Bolles chose a classic gray pinstripe suit when he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2020, and his little one wore a matching suit with a little gray vest. A++++++++.

Ikem Ekwonu, 2022 NFL Draft

Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images

This is one of my favorite draft outfits of all time. First of all, it is well designed for the 320-pound Ekwonus 64 frame. The green stripe detailing is unique and really pops against the white fabric of the costume. Most importantly, the color scheme reflects the Nigerian flag and is a tribute to Ekwonus’ Nigerian heritage. It’s a great expression of personal style with significant meaning behind it.

Check back tonight for the style winners and losers of the 2023 NFL Draft.