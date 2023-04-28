



say hello to Michael Coel! The British screenwriter is a fashionable force to be reckoned with. While Coel, who was announced as one of the Met Gala 2023 co-chairs, is best known for starring in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and create I can destroy you And Chewing gumthe London native wowed us with a number of style statements. (The 2023 theme for the annual soiree is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which will honor the work of deceased designers with Chanel, his eponymous brand and beyond.) When it comes to red carpet style, Coel knows how to command attention. Take Moet & Chandan’s December 2022 holiday celebration, for example. She was unmissable in an ab-baring design by Balmain that resembled a Roman toga. A month earlier, she had attended the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in London, wearing a black dress by Riccardo Tisci. The sexy design clung to her figure and featured a sheer lace skirt. For the movies’ LA debut, Coel was a staple of custom Ferragamo. The chocolate colored garment featured a hood and a cascading train. One of the It has been such a long time The standout actress, however, was the David Koma leather mini dress she wore to San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022. She styled the strapless dress with white platform boots. Her glam stole the show as she donned several braided pigtails and a pink lip. In addition to proudly expressing herself through clothing, Coel encouraged individuality through her work. Its limited series, I can destroy you, which premiered on HBO Max in June 2020, was inspired by her own experience of sexual assault. The project follows Coels Arabella as she struggles to move on after being drugged and raped. The BAFTA nominee opened up about sharing such personal moments in a January interview with Harper’s Bazaar. Being transparent about my feelings has been key to my success, she explained. I don’t think it hurt my career in any way, so that’s what I encourage others to do. I think being honest and compassionate is what leads to better relationships and better work. She is also a pioneer in her industry. Seeing is believing. When I was growing up, I never saw a picture of a black woman sitting in a director’s chair. I didn’t know it was something we could do, so it was almost not something I wanted. I just tripped here, she said. Keep scrolling to see Coels’ best fashion moments of all time:

