Best Leather Wallets for Men 2023

Of all the daily essentials to keep men ready when they leave the house, a wallet is up there with keys. You just can’t function without one or the other once the door closes behind you. The best leather wallets are a smart choice. Not only do they hold your ID, bank cards, and money, but high-quality leather wallets are versatile, come in a variety of styles, and hold up well over time.

The durability factor cannot be overstated. Leather is hardwearing and improves over time, and the natural variation in the material means your wallet will have character. Now that you know all the reasons why leather is a good investment, which one to choose? We’ve rounded up the best men’s leather wallets to suit a variety of needs.

Cuirology Leatherology Thin Bifold Wallet Premium (Black Oil) Number of card slots: 6 | Monogram available: Yes | RFID Blocking: Yes | Size: 3.4 x 4.15 inches Leatherology specializes in leather accessories created with modern designs and responsible practices. Made from full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather, their best-selling bi-fold can hold cards and cash and has two interior pockets to store extra cards or receipts. It slips easily into a front or back pocket, and the leather sourced from Buffalo’s shoulders is smooth and supple.

bellroy Bellroy hide and seek wallet Number of card slots: 4 | Monogram available: No | RFID Blocking: Yes | Size: 3.74 x 4.53 inches Bellroy is known for its beautiful, well-designed accessories, including wallets. The high-end Hide And Seek is made with eco-tanned leather, sourced from Leather Working Group gold-rated tanneries, and comes in eight colors and two sizes to suit different types of bills, making it ideal for the world traveler. Behind the slim design there is a concealed coin pocket and cash section, as well as slots for up to 12 credit cards and receipts.

Shinola Detroit Shinola Slim Bifold Wallet Number of card slots: 6 | Monogram available: Yes | RFID blocking: Yes | Size: 3.25 x 4.38 inches From Shinola, the Detroit-based brand known for backing American manufacturers, this slim leather folder is cut from natural grain leather, which has a rugged texture, and is finished with cut edges. Inside, you’ll find six fleece-lined credit card slots and a leather-lined bill pocket. It’s a sleek, minimalist choice for carrying only the essentials.

Number of card slots: 6 | Monogram available: No | RFID blocking: No | Size: 3.42 x 4.08 inches Ettinger has been one of England’s most beloved luxury leather goods brands since 1934 and was granted a Royal Warrant in 1996 by King Charles, and the Capra card holder is for the man who likes to travel light. Made from goat leather, which is more durable than cow leather, it contains natural lanolin in the hide which protects against dirt, and has six card slots and two slip pockets.

Longchamp Longchamp Le Foulonn Wallet Number of card slots: 8 | Monogram available: No | RFID blocking: No | Size: 3.74 x 4.52 inches From the famous French leather goods, this bifold is part of the brand’s emblematic line which is identified with its cowhide grain. Available in black, caramel, and navy, it’s about as timeless and stylish as it gets.

Number of card slots: 6 | Monogram available: Yes | RFID blocking: Yes | Size: 3.25 x 4 inches For those with multiple cards, here is the triple. Boscas comes in hand-dyed Italian leather, which is their most recognizable, and the first fold reveals the ID by unfolding only the first flap. There are two ID windows in total, one money well, five card slots and two receipt pockets.

Number of card slots: 5 | Monogram available: No | RFID blocking: Yes | Size: 3.8 x 4.18 inches For those who want to streamline even further, consider Andars technical and rugged wallet and money clip. The retractable elastic pull tab lets you access both parts with one tug while the spring-loaded money clip holds cash and receipts securely. It has everything you need and nothing you don’t.

Ted Baker Ted Baker Rifle Card Holder Number of card slots: 6 | Monogram available: No | RFID blocking: No | Size: 3.14 x 3.93 inches If you’re completely cashless and go through life using only cards, this sleek coin purse from British menswear designer Paul Smith is for you. It’s made from responsibly sourced leather certified by the Leather Working Group and has an embossed corner, six card slots and is available in four colors. The size is as compact and slim as possible.

Mr Doorman Tom Ford T-Line Leather Bifold Wallet Number of card slots: 8 | Monogram available: No | RFID blocking: No | Size: 3.5 x 4.5 inches When you want to go for the big guns, Tom Fords luxury designer wallets are a worthy splurge. Crafted in Italy from supple calfskin, this wallet spares no expense. There are eight slots and a center pocket for bills and receipts (but you’re probably too fancy for that?) and the front is embossed with a gold TF logo.

Number of card slots: 2 | Monogram available: Yes | RFID blocking: No | Size: 2.75 x 4 inches It’s as minimal as possible, so you’ll have to limit yourself to the essentials. There are two slots on one side and a strong magnetic money clip on the other to hold folded bills. A slot on the top is suitable for small change or a business card. Mark And Graham specializes in monogrammed products, and putting your initials on this buttery leather pick adds a nice touch (note: it costs $12.50).

MagSafe Apple Leather Wallet with Magsafe Number of card slots: 1 | Monogram available: No | RFID blocking: Yes | Size: 0.59 x 2.34 inches When you only need three cards and want to carry your iPhone safely, it attaches to it using strong magnets. Crafted from French leather and available in six colors, the slim wallet also supports Find My, so if it’s separated you’ll be notified of its last location.

What to consider when buying a leather wallet

Your needs

When it comes to deciding which leather wallet is right for you, figure out what your needs are. Ask yourself if you always have cash (and therefore coins), if you need a lot of cards in hand and how you will carry the wallet. If it must always be in your pocket, consider a comfortable size. If you’re the type to accumulate clutter, opt for a thinner card holder that will force you to carry only the minimum.

your personality

Beyond the practical requirements of the wallet, choose one that feels like an extension of your style and personality. If you’re in a more traditional industry and wear suits, you’ll probably want something simple and streamlined. If you’re less formal and buttoned up, you can get away with something a little bolder.

The cost

Obviously, the cost will be taken into account in your choice. Keep in mind that a wallet is one of those items you use on a daily basis, so consider spending a little more if you can. Dropping $100 is decent, but if you can get past $300, you’ll get something you won’t have to replace for years.

What types of leather are best for wallets?

Cowhide is the most common, but it can also come from sheep, goats, and pigs. And of course, there are exotic skins like alligator, ostrich and rabbit but they are less common and hard to come by. In almost all leathers, you will find different finishes such as grained or smooth surface, says Cory Bernatt, leather expert and owner of Sandalman Leathercare in Toronto. Some even have printed surfaces where they press with a hot plate to add some texture.

Which leather is the most durable?

Full-grain cowhide leather is the best. It comes from the outermost layer and has the tightest fiber layer; this is what protects the cow from bumps and scratches and is why you will often see minor imperfections on it. It even has water resistant qualities. And since the outer layer is not removed, it will develop a patina over time.

What about the environmental impact?

The leather itself is pretty much eco-friendly, says Bernatt. Most of the hides used are a by-product of the meat industry, so by using them, they don’t waste any aspect of the animal. He also notes that so-called vegan leathers still have to be treated with chemicals that are not good for the planet.

What Leather Certifications Should You Look For?

Tanneries that have achieved a gold rating from the LWG (Leather Working Group) have been audited for excellence in environmental and labor practices. There is also Leather Standard by Oeko-Tex, which is a standardized testing and certification system for leather and leather goods at all levels of production. Finally, there is the Sustainable Leather Foundation, which examines the complete chain from farm to product on three pillars: environmental, social and governance.

