Fashion
Best Leather Wallets for Men 2023
Of all the daily essentials to keep men ready when they leave the house, a wallet is up there with keys. You just can’t function without one or the other once the door closes behind you. The best leather wallets are a smart choice. Not only do they hold your ID, bank cards, and money, but high-quality leather wallets are versatile, come in a variety of styles, and hold up well over time.
The durability factor cannot be overstated. Leather is hardwearing and improves over time, and the natural variation in the material means your wallet will have character. Now that you know all the reasons why leather is a good investment, which one to choose? We’ve rounded up the best men’s leather wallets to suit a variety of needs.
What to consider when buying a leather wallet
Your needs
When it comes to deciding which leather wallet is right for you, figure out what your needs are. Ask yourself if you always have cash (and therefore coins), if you need a lot of cards in hand and how you will carry the wallet. If it must always be in your pocket, consider a comfortable size. If you’re the type to accumulate clutter, opt for a thinner card holder that will force you to carry only the minimum.
your personality
Beyond the practical requirements of the wallet, choose one that feels like an extension of your style and personality. If you’re in a more traditional industry and wear suits, you’ll probably want something simple and streamlined. If you’re less formal and buttoned up, you can get away with something a little bolder.
The cost
Obviously, the cost will be taken into account in your choice. Keep in mind that a wallet is one of those items you use on a daily basis, so consider spending a little more if you can. Dropping $100 is decent, but if you can get past $300, you’ll get something you won’t have to replace for years.
What types of leather are best for wallets?
Cowhide is the most common, but it can also come from sheep, goats, and pigs. And of course, there are exotic skins like alligator, ostrich and rabbit but they are less common and hard to come by. In almost all leathers, you will find different finishes such as grained or smooth surface, says Cory Bernatt, leather expert and owner of Sandalman Leathercare in Toronto. Some even have printed surfaces where they press with a hot plate to add some texture.
Which leather is the most durable?
Full-grain cowhide leather is the best. It comes from the outermost layer and has the tightest fiber layer; this is what protects the cow from bumps and scratches and is why you will often see minor imperfections on it. It even has water resistant qualities. And since the outer layer is not removed, it will develop a patina over time.
What about the environmental impact?
The leather itself is pretty much eco-friendly, says Bernatt. Most of the hides used are a by-product of the meat industry, so by using them, they don’t waste any aspect of the animal. He also notes that so-called vegan leathers still have to be treated with chemicals that are not good for the planet.
What Leather Certifications Should You Look For?
Tanneries that have achieved a gold rating from the LWG (Leather Working Group) have been audited for excellence in environmental and labor practices. There is also Leather Standard by Oeko-Tex, which is a standardized testing and certification system for leather and leather goods at all levels of production. Finally, there is the Sustainable Leather Foundation, which examines the complete chain from farm to product on three pillars: environmental, social and governance.
