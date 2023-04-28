A look at Roger Federers’ effortless off-court style





On the court, tennis star Roger Federer is a tour de force. During his unprecedented career, the athlete, who retired from tennis last year, broke records (often in sets from his sponsor, Nike). Off the court, however, Federer seems to prefer dapper fashions and goes for sharp, classic cuts on the red carpet. For his appearance at the 2017 Met Gala, which celebrated Rei Kawakubos’ work at Comme des Garons, Federer opted to wear what appeared to be a clean and simple Gucci tuxedo. At least from the front, that is. When the star turned around, he revealed a playful back of the blazer, which featured a rhinestone cobra. As co-host of the Met Gala Mondays 2023, which will pay homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, the star will likely lean into something just as formal yet daring. At other glitzy events, Federer favors tailored blazers, Rolex watches and shiny loafers. Hell adds a subtle, clean edge to his outfits, like the color-matching pocket that he paired with a midnight blue suit and fitted black turtleneck. Or the masterfully cut tuxedo he wore to the 2016 Oscars. Federer’s adherence to classic menswear codes seems deliberate in a landscape where menswear has increasingly become relaxed. It’s a reminder: sometimes less really is more. Federer recently revealed that he didn’t always appreciate the art of high fashion, especially on the pitch. I don’t understand how I wore [size] extra large, but that’s how we dressed, athlete told BritsQGin a 2022 interview. Sampras and Agassi wore this baggy thing. It was just a trend, so looking back, I think, was I crazy to wear XL at 17? But you wanted to think you were tall and buff, even when you weren’t yet. Now we look stronger and slimmer thanks to the way we wear it. This is where the power of clothes is so important: they can really change your look completely. We were sure the iconic athlete would land on a more than immaculate look for Monday.

