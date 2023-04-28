Texas Department of Agriculture imposes ‘biological gender’ anti-trans dress code





Transgender and gender non-conforming people are the apparent target of a new dress code recently mandated by the head of the Texas Department of Agriculture and exposed by a genderqueer reporter this week. Texas Observerdigital editor Kit O’Connellgotan April 13 “dress code and grooming”noteto employees of the agency of Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) Commissioner Sid Miller, who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump. “Employees are expected to adhere to this dress code in a manner consistent with their biological gender,” the memo reads.confusing sex and gender. While “Western attire” is acceptable attire for women, “no excessive cleavage” may be shown and “skirts must be within four inches of the knees”. Grooming standards include “no unnatural neon or fluorescent hair colors” and “no nose, lip or other facial piercings”. Offenders will be sent home to change; repeat offenders face further penalties and dismissals. “The policy, which primarily targets office workers, would force trans employees back into the closet by prohibiting them from expressing their identity,” O’Connell wrote. “But even cisgender people who wear gender-neutral clothing, such as women who prefer men’s formal wear, could potentially be caught up in the new restrictions.” “THEfreedom to dress according to one’s gender identityis vital to the mental health and happiness of trans and non-binary people,” they explained. “Clothing is an important part of the “social transition“a process that, along with other changes like the use of new pronouns, allows a trans person to be themselves in public.” Brian Klosterboer, attorney at the ACLU of Texas,saidThe Texas Grandstandthat the dress violates the First Amendment’s right to free speech and the Equal Protection Clause, as well as the Title VII prohibition on discrimination in employmentbased on sexual orientation or gender identity. “State agencies should focus on their jobs and not discriminate against their own employees and try to make political statements through their regulations,” he said. “There is no significant governmental interest that this could meet.” Explaining that TDA staff are often seen wearing cowboy hats and boots, a department employee interviewed by O’Connell who wished to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal said that “my eye was caught by the lines on the encouragement of Western usury”. “Then another employee alerted me and said, ‘Hey, did you see the line in the first paragraph? ‘” the employee added, referring to the “biological gender” language of the memo. The new TDA dress code comes amid a wave of Republican-led attacks on LGBTQ+ people infederaland at the state level. The ACLU isfollow up469 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in state legislatures, while laws banning gender-affirming health care, transgender students from competing on sports teams or using bathrooms that match their gender identity, and drag shows have been adopted in over 20 states. In Texas, which has advanced bills to bantrans student-athletesAndgender-affirming careRepublican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered child protective services toinvestigate parents of trans childrenfor child abuse, a policyblockedby several state courts. Abbott toostrongly opposesdiversity, equity and inclusion policies in public organizations.

